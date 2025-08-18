ModernGhana logo
The Asante spirit not merely cultural identity, must drive national development – Osahen Afenyo-Markin tells Asante students

  Mon, 18 Aug 2025
Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-MarkinMinority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader in Parliament, Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has charged members of the Asante Students Union (ASU) at the University of Ghana to embody the enduring values of resilience, innovation, unity, and progress that define the Asante heritage.

Addressing the Union’s Grand Durbar Homecoming and Handover Ceremony, held under the theme “Igniting the Asante Spirit: Striving for Development in All Spheres,” Afenyo-Markin underscored that the Asante identity must not be reduced to mere cultural symbolism, but recognised as a force for meaningful transformation.

He reminded the students that the “Asante spirit” is a heritage with relevance beyond tradition, one that should inspire young people to rise above partisanship and contribute to building a stronger Ghana.

The Minority Leader applauded the outgoing ASU executives for deepening the bond between students and their cultural roots, and urged the new leadership to build on that legacy with boldness and vision.

“I admonished our future leaders that the Asante spirit is not merely a cultural identity, but a heritage of resilience, innovation, unity and progress. It calls on us to rise above partisan divisions and embrace this heritage as a driving force for national development,” he said.

