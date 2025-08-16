ModernGhana logo
Ga Mashie celebrates Homowo

  Sat, 16 Aug 2025
SAT, 16 AUG 2025

Ga Mashie, the traditional heart of the Ga people in Accra, has come alive as residents mark this year's Homowo Festival with colourful displays of culture, unity, and joy.

Clad in vibrant traditional attire, residents and visitors have filled the streets, dancing to drums and local music.

The air is filled with chanting, singing, and the beating of traditional drums, as cultural groups and family clans paraded through the community.

Homowo, meaning “hooting at hunger,” commemorates the Ga people's triumph over famine many years ago. It is now a symbol of harvest, abundance, and community strength.

This year's celebration also featured family reunions, communal meals, and traditional rites aimed at promoting peace and unity in Ga Mashie and beyond.

