More Harm Than Good: Church Leaders and Christian Commentators Must Be Careful.

GOD is supreme over everything, and He speaks!

The recent helicopter crash that claimed the life of a Ghanaian minister has once again ignited a storm of public debate about prophecy. Across radio, television, and social media, heated arguments rage—some defending prophets who claim to have foreseen the tragedy, others condemning them outright. Sadly, many of the loudest voices in this backlash are Christians, including respected leaders and public commentators.

This is not new. Years ago, when the late musician Ebony died in a road accident, similar accusations and counter-accusations filled the airwaves. At the time, I made my position clear, and I stand by it today: the way the Church publicly reacts to prophetic controversies often does more harm than good.

The prophetic ministry is part of the biblical five-fold ministry described in Ephesians 4. Using the “Gospel Hand” illustration, the apostle is the thumb—the one who establishes and strengthens churches. The prophet is the pointing finger—the one who gives direction from God. This ministry exists primarily to serve the people of God, declaring His mind in specific matters. While prophecy can convict unbelievers, Scripture (1 Corinthians 14:22) shows its main purpose is to edify the Church.

True prophecy is often supported by four key gifts: the Word of Knowledge, the Word of Wisdom, the Discernment of Spirits, and the Spirit of Counsel. When used rightly, it is one of the most direct ways God guides His people. This is why Apostle Paul wished that all believers could prophesy (1 Corinthians 14)—so we could see, hear, and perceive as God does in a chaotic world.

Prophecy reveals that our God is not silent, not blind, and not absent—He speaks, He sees, and He intervenes. In moments of crisis, it can be a lifeline of hope, as Psalm 46:1 reminds us: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Yes, there are false prophets. Some genuinely received the gift from God but misuse it for selfish ends. Others operate entirely outside the Spirit of God, drawing on dark powers to deceive. The Bible warns us about both. But it also warns us about something even more dangerous: blasphemy against the Holy Spirit.

In Matthew 12:22–32, Jesus makes it clear—attributing the work of the Holy Spirit to the devil is an unforgivable sin. Careless comments in moments of public outrage can push us dangerously close to that line. Many think they are “defending God” or “protecting the Church” by loudly condemning ministers, but they may be undermining the very work of the Spirit.

Apostle Paul’s words in Philippians 1:15–18 are instructive here. He acknowledged that some preach Christ from envy and selfish ambition. But his conclusion was striking: “What does it matter? The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Christ is preached.”

This does not mean we excuse wrongdoing or ignore deception. It means we deal with it in a way that honours God and does not bring shame on His name. Publicly tearing each other down—especially in front of a watching world—often achieves the opposite. It fuels division, empowers unbelief, and strengthens the enemy’s narrative.

Whether it was Ebony’s death years ago or this recent helicopter crash, my plea is the same: Christians must respond with discernment, humility, and restraint. We should address falsehood with wisdom, protect the honour of Christ, and make sure our actions do not become weapons in the enemy’s hands.

The prophetic ministry is not perfect, and those who hold such offices are human. But the God who speaks through prophecy is perfect. Our public discourse should reflect that reality.

The world is watching—not just what we believe, but how we behave. In moments like this, may our words and actions reveal the Spirit of God, not the spirit of strife.