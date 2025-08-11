August marks Children's Eye Health and Safety Month, a crucial global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of eye health and safety for children. Promoted by organizations like Prevent Blindness, this observance serves as a vital reminder that protecting children's vision is protecting their future. For the people of Ghana, this message carries particular urgency and significance.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 19 million children worldwide live with visual impairment, with 12 million of these cases being due to refractive errors that could be easily corrected. The tragedy is that up to 80% of all visual impairment is preventable or treatable, making Children's Eye Health and Safety Month not just an awareness campaign, but a call to action for preventable blindness.

Ghana faces significant challenges in pediatric eye care that demand immediate attention. The country's eye health statistics reveal concerning trends that affect thousands of Ghanaian children. Ghana has one of the higher rates of preventable blindness in West Africa, with children being particularly vulnerable to conditions like vitamin A deficiency, trachoma, and uncorrected refractive errors.

Many rural communities in Ghana lack access to basic eye care services, meaning children with vision problems often go undiagnosed and untreated for years. Studies indicate that children with undiagnosed vision problems in Ghanaian schools often struggle academically, with many being incorrectly labeled as slow learners when they simply cannot see the blackboard clearly.

The importance of prioritizing eye care in Ghana extends far beyond individual health—it's a matter of national development and economic prosperity. Ghana's vision of becoming a knowledge and skill based economy depends heavily on an educated population. When children cannot see clearly, they cannot learn effectively. This creates a cascade of problems with their economic life.

The economic argument for investing in children's eye health is compelling. The cost of providing basic eye care and corrective lenses is minimal compared to the lifetime economic losses that result from untreated vision problems. A child who receives proper eye care early in life can contribute significantly more to Ghana's economy throughout their productive years.

Vision problems disproportionately affect children from low-income families who cannot afford regular eye examinations or corrective lenses. By prioritizing children's eye health, Ghana can take a significant step toward reducing inequality and ensuring that every child, regardless of economic background, has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Many Ghanaian children suffer from uncorrected refractive errors (nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism). These conditions are easily treatable with properly prescribed glasses, yet many children go without correction due to lack of awareness or access to eye care services.

With increasing use of smartphones, tablets, and computers among Ghanaian children, digital eye strain is becoming a growing concern, potentially leading to long-term vision problems if not addressed. Many childhood eye injuries in Ghana are preventable but occur due to lack of awareness about eye safety measures during play and daily activities.

Creating lasting change in Ghana's approach to children's eye health requires a comprehensive cultural shift that involves multiple stakeholders. Parents must understand that eye health is as important as general health. Regular eye examinations should become as routine as vaccinations. Warning signs like squinting, frequent headaches, difficulty reading, or complaints about not seeing clearly should prompt immediate professional consultation.

Schools play a crucial role in identifying children with vision problems. Teachers should be trained to recognize signs of vision difficulties and schools should facilitate regular eye screenings. Additionally, educational curricula should include eye health and safety education.

Ghana's healthcare system must prioritize eye care services, particularly in rural areas. This includes training more eye care professionals, establishing mobile eye clinics, and integrating eye health into primary healthcare services.Government support through policy development, funding allocation, and public health campaigns is essential for creating systemic change in eye health awareness and service delivery.

This Children's Eye Health and Safety Month, let Ghana commit to creating a future where no child suffers from preventable vision loss, where every child has access to the eye care they need, and where clear vision opens doors to unlimited possibilities.

Osei Boaitey, PhD

OBF Global Research