When Curiosity Compromises Justice: Ghana’s Urgent Need to Protect Disaster Scenes

In Ghana, a familiar scene often plays out in the wake of disaster. Sirens fade, dust settles, and within minutes, crowds begin to gather some to help, others to watch, and still others to film for social media. While the impulse to assist or witness is deeply human, this habit carries a hidden cost: the potential compromise of vital forensic investigations.

Forensic experts stress that the integrity of a disaster or crime scene is crucial. Every detail, the position of debris, the angle of an impact, even the footprints in the soil can hold clues that lead to the truth. Once disturbed, these clues may be lost forever, reducing the chances of accurate analysis and, ultimately, justice.

Recent events have once again exposed the risks of this culture. Just days ago, Ghana was shaken by the tragic helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region involving senior government officials. Before emergency services could fully secure the site, crowds had already gathered, some filming, others crossing into restricted zones. Reports and viral videos showed debris being touched and moved, raising serious concerns about the loss of critical forensic evidence.

This is not an isolated incident. In 2015, after the Kwame Nkrumah Circle flood and explosion, hundreds of people swarmed the site before investigators could cordon it off, complicating efforts to piece together the sequence of events. Similarly, in 2021, following the Appiatse explosion in the Western Region, well-meaning locals rushed to rescue survivors but also moved debris and vehicles actions that, while compassionate, altered the original scene.

Globally, standard practice in disaster response is clear: secure the perimeter, restrict access to trained responders, and preserve exactly as it was found until forensic teams complete their work. In countries with strong disaster protocols, police or military personnel establish cordons within minutes, keeping untrained individuals no matter how willing outside the investigation zone. This allows specialists to document, photograph, and collect evidence systematically.

Ghana’s challenge lies not only in resource constraints but also in public awareness. Many citizens are unaware that stepping onto a disaster scene could unintentionally destroy crucial leads. Others see the site as a communal space where everyone has the right to be present. Changing this mindset will require more than new laws, it will demand a national conversation about the importance of protecting evidence.

Education campaigns, community training programs, and visible enforcement of scene security protocols could help shift the culture. Equally, the media has a role to play, not only in reporting the events but in reinforcing because immediate public access to disaster sites is dangerous and counterproductive.

In the helicopter crash, investigators needed to determine mechanical failure, weather factors, or possible human error. Every scrap of wreckage, every scorch mark on the ground could have been a vital piece of the puzzle. But when dozens of people move through the scene, those clues may be altered beyond recognition.

The balance between compassion, curiosity, and caution is delicate. Ghanaians are known for their communal spirit and quick willingness to assist in crises. The goal is not to erase that spirit but to channel it more effectively towards supporting first responders from a safe distance, providing information to authorities, and ensuring that those with the training and tools can do their work without interference.

Our nation must decide: will we continue to let valuable evidence be trampled by good intentions, or will we adopt the discipline needed to let science and investigation take their course? The next time disaster strikes, and it will, we have an opportunity to choose differently.

Because in the quest for truth, sometimes the greatest help we can give is to simply stay back, watch from afar, and let the experts work.

