Kill galamsey before it kills all your people — Dr Tony Aidoo to Mahama

A former Senior Presidential Aide and Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit, Dr Tony Aidoo, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to intensify efforts to end illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He said the President must use every available means to stop the environmental menace before it leads to the loss of more lives, including those of close associates and members of the general public.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ NewsFile programme on Saturday, August 9, the former Ghana Ambassador to the Netherlands linked galamsey to the recent helicopter crash that claimed eight lives, including two cabinet ministers.

“Why were they in the air? They were in the air because they were going to fight galamsey. President Mahama must kill the galamsey menace before it ends his members [of cabinet],” Dr Aidoo said.

“In fact, my first reaction after the Chief of Staff confirmed the deaths was to send a message directly to President Mahama. I said these eight patriotic souls lost their lives in the fight against galamsey. So, for God’s sake, Mr President, don’t let them die in vain. Stop the galamsey now. That’s the best tribute we can pay to these patriotic deaths,” he added.

The crash occurred in the Adansi enclave in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, killing eight people, including government officials and military personnel.

Two of the victims; Dr Murtala Mohammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, were buried on Sunday, August 10, in line with Islamic traditions, after the government received forensic DNA results on the remains.

The burial date for the remaining victims is yet to be announced, but President Mahama has said a state funeral will be held on August 15 at the Black Star Square.