  Thu, 07 Aug 2025
Universal Friendship Organisation mourns victims of helicopter crash, sends condolences to bereaved families

The Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO) has joined the growing chorus of sympathisers mourning the victims of the tragic military helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

In a heartfelt message issued by its President, Samuel Adobah, the UFO extended its “deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased,” with special mention of two cabinet ministers who perished in the crash—Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The organisation also paid tribute to the other “distinguished individuals” who lost their lives in the line of duty, noting the national significance of their service and the collective grief their passing has brought.

“May the departed souls rest in peace, and may their families find strength and comfort during this difficult time,” the statement read.

The helicopter crash, which claimed eight lives in total—including high-ranking government officials and members of the Ghana Armed Forces—has sparked an outpouring of grief across the country and prompted a three-day national mourning period, with all flags ordered to fly at half-mast.

The Universal Friendship Organisation, known for its work in promoting peace, unity, and international cooperation, expressed solidarity with the nation during this period of sorrow and pledged its continued support for efforts that uphold the values of service, humanity, and national cohesion.

