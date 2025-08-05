Procurement ‘cabal’ at Ghana Airports Company Limited exposed

A growing storm is brewing at Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) following allegations of procurement irregularities and the emergence of a powerful internal clique allegedly responsible for sole-sourcing multi-million cedi contracts without due process.

The revelations follow a probe initiated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), during which the Board Chairman of GACL, Paul Adom-Otchere, was reportedly detained overnight after failing to meet his bail conditions.

The investigation is believed to have rattled top management and uncovered deep-rooted concerns over procurement practices.

Sources within GACL claim that eight major contracts were awarded through sole-sourcing by the Managing Director, Mrs. Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare allegedly in collaboration with a close-knit group of loyalists.

At the center of the controversy is Prince Annor-Djan, a relatively junior officer who reportedly rose through the ranks to become Director of Procurement.

His rapid elevation and key role in procurement decisions have raised eyebrows among rank and file of the company.

Also implicated is one Patrick Mensah, a former union leader, who was reportedly co-opted into management and currently serves as Manager in charge of Goods and Services.

The two, with the backing of the MD, are said to have marginalized Kwamina Mensah, who previously headed Procurement following the retirement of Emmanuel Fianko, the former Group Executive (GE) of Procurement at GACL.

One of the contentious contracts involves the redesign and production of uniforms for the company staff by the MD.

The lucrative contract was allegedly awarded through sole-sourcing to Viggies Ventures Limited, a hardware firm with no known expertise in garment manufacturing.

The deal, worth several millions of Ghana Cedis, was reportedly ratified by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) after it had already been awarded.

Insiders allege that the MD operates with the backing of influential political and spiritual figures across both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), as well as prominent chiefs and pastors.

Her growing influence reportedly emboldened her to threaten Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku, a Deputy Managing Director at GACL, claiming she had the power to have her removed from her position.

As the OSP’s investigations continue, stakeholders are calling for transparency, accountability, and a thorough audit of all recent procurement decisions at GACL

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has placed an embargo on the accounts of the GACL.

More to come!

-Classfmonline