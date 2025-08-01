Kofi Annum family of Tesa repossesses Regimanuel Grey's estate lands after court judgement

The Numo Kofi Anum family of Tesa has officially taken possession of a large stretch of land previously held by Regimanuel Grey Estate Limited, following a High Court judgement and formal possession order.

The decision marks the end of a decades-long land dispute, dating back to an agreement made over 33 years ago.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Numo Amu Amu Wulemo, a traditional leader and family spokesperson, stated that the land was originally entrusted to Regimanuel Grey Limited by their ancestors in 1991, with the understanding that the company would develop it into a real estate enclave. However, the company allegedly paid only GH₵2,000 for the vast acreage and has since failed to meet the terms of the agreement.

“For 33 years, they have only paid GH¢2000 for 123 acres of land to the family,” Wulemo revealed. “We’ve been patient, but the agreement was clearly violated, and as law-abiding citizens, we sought justice through the legal process.”

On 24th March 2024, the High Court ruled in favour of the family, instructing Regimanuel Grey Limited to relinquish 123 acres of undeveloped land back to its rightful owners. According to Wulemo, both parties were served by the court bailiff shortly after the judgment, and possession of 123 acres was successfully taken by the family.

