Tue, 29 Jul 2025 Feature Article

The Dote Yie (Royal Burial Rites) of Wenchi Hemaa

Wenchimanhene, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III sitting in state during the One-Week observation of Wenchi Hemaa.Wenchimanhene, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III sitting in state during the One-Week observation of Wenchi Hemaa.

On the morning of July 26, 2025, a Friday, the esteemed Wenchimanhene, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoanpong Tabrako III, convened with his chiefs to commence rituals marking the beginning of a One-week celebration honoring Nana Atoa Sramangyedua III, the beloved Hemaa (queen) of Wenchi. Nana Atoa reigned with grace and strength for an impressive 47 years, championing the preservation of the stool, local customs, and the traditions of the Ahenfie Yefri Family. Despite lacking formal education, she was revered for her remarkable intelligence and wise leadership.

In the afternoon, Osagyefo made a poignant entrance at the one-week observance, arriving in a vintage Mercedes-Benz Baracuda, a vehicle previously used by Osagyefo Mmore Bediatuo. Though steeped in emotion, his arrival exuded a dignified class that resonated with everyone present. He warmly greeted the guests and the people of Wenchiman, including his loyal chiefs, who stood in solidarity during this significant moment.

Notable dignitaries graced the one-week observation, reflecting the high regard in which Nana Atoa was held. Among them were Hon. Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC party; Hon. Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister; Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, Member of Parliament for New Juaben South; Hon. Alhaji Haruna Seidu, Member of Parliament for Wenchi; Hon. Gloria Poku Gyamfi, the Municipal Chief Executive of Wenchi; Mr. Kojo Frimpong, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate; and Nana Saa Gyamfuaa II, the Queen of Anyima and a member of the Council of State, alongside numerous other community leaders and citizens.

Later in the proceedings, the date for the Dote Yie (royal burial rites) was announced, scheduled from November 25 to November 30, 2025, in Wenchi. This event is poised to attract at least fifteen paramountcies, including Dormaa, Nsorkor (Nsawkaw), Sampa, Akwamu, Buipe, Okuape, Asante Manpɔn, Suma, Sunyani, Prampram, Drobo, Techiman, Nkoranza, and Atebubu, among others.

We anticipate the presence of the sitting president, former presidents, and a myriad of dignitaries, each eager to pay their final respects during this momentous occasion.

We invite all Wenchiman and admirers of Wenchi to join us in this heartfelt farewell as we honor our heroine, Nana Atoa Sramangyedua III, with the dignity and reverence befitting her extraordinary legacy.

Reindorf Oware
Reindorf Oware, © 2025

