Nsuta Kwaman Beposo MP calls for state-assisted burial for music legend Daddy Lumba

The Member of Parliament for Nsuta Kwaman Beposo, Hon. Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim, has made a passionate appeal to Parliament for a state-assisted burial to be granted to legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

Addressing the House on Monday, the former Deputy Minister for Health argued that the iconic musician’s immense contribution to Ghana’s music industry warrants national recognition. She stressed that such a gesture would be a fitting tribute to his lifelong service to Ghanaian culture.

"Parliament must consider measures to preserve the legacy of Daddy Lumba for future generations," she urged, calling on her colleagues to join the people of Nsuta Kwaman Beposo — the hometown of the late musician — in mourning their beloved son.

Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba is widely regarded as one of Ghana's greatest musical talents. His debut album, "Yɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu," released in 1989 in collaboration with Nana Acheampong, became an instant success. Over the years, he went on to release more than 32 albums, all of which left an indelible mark on the country's music scene.

The "Abena Wo Ha" hitmaker passed away on Saturday, July 26, sending shockwaves throughout the country and sparking an outpouring of grief.

Hon. Agyeiwaa Ntim said Lumba’s music and influence would endure beyond his passing, noting, "his legacy will live on for time immemorial."