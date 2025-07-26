ModernGhana logo
Sleeping with Your Ex Before Your Wedding: A Cycle of Immaturity and Spiritual Blindness

In today’s culture, where instant gratification is often mistaken for authenticity and emotional chaos is mistaken for love, a disturbing trend is becoming normalized—sleeping with an ex a day or night before one's wedding. This act, often downplayed as a "final closure" or "last goodbye," is neither harmless nor trivial. It is, in fact, a symptom of deeper immaturity, senselessness, and a repeating cycle of emotional and spiritual dysfunction.

1. The Deception of “Closure”

The idea that sleeping with an ex provides closure is one of the greatest lies we tell ourselves. Closure is not physical—it is emotional, mental, and spiritual. If a person needs to cross physical boundaries to close a chapter, then the chapter is not truly over. What is being sought is not closure, but confusion masked as comfort.

Such an act betrays not just the partner one is marrying, but also the sacred covenant of marriage that is about to be entered. If anything, it introduces impurity into a new beginning and pollutes the foundation upon which that union is being built.

2. Emotional Immaturity and Cycles of Repetition

Engaging an ex sexually before a wedding is a blatant sign of unresolved emotional entanglement. It's a childish reaction to pressure, fear, or guilt—something often rooted in a lack of self-awareness. Mature love is decisive. It honors boundaries. It does not flirt with ghosts of the past while stepping into the promises of the future.

This pattern is a repeat of emotional instability—a cycle of revisiting old wounds in hopes of healing new ones. But you cannot fix the past by dragging it into your future. What you are doing is transferring dysfunction.

3. The Spiritual Consequences
Marriage is not just a social contract; it is a covenant before God—a sacred vow. The night before a wedding is symbolic: it marks the end of singleness and the beginning of a new, spiritually binding journey. Defiling that moment with the embrace of an old flame is a spiritual breach. It is a mockery of the sanctity of marriage.

What many do not realize is that sex is a spiritual act—it is not just bodies intertwining but souls bonding. Revisiting an old soul tie before forming a new one is like mixing sacred oils with defiled ones. The resulting confusion may not show up on the wedding day, but it will manifest in the marriage—through mistrust, lack of peace, and unexplained emotional distance.

4. Devaluing the Covenant
Covenants are not made lightly. They are life-altering commitments made with the intent to last. Sleeping with an ex on the eve of a covenantal vow is not just betrayal—it is spiritual treason. It is like offering your spouse a soiled garment on the day they are supposed to receive your best.

What message does this send to your future partner? That they are second to someone else’s memory? That your loyalty is still negotiable? That your love comes with clauses?

5. Healing the Pattern
If you find yourself tempted or already entangled in such behaviors, pause. Reflect. What need are you trying to meet through this act? Is it validation? Comfort? Power? Nostalgia?

True healing comes when we acknowledge our brokenness and seek help—not when we justify self-destructive actions. Seek accountability, counseling, spiritual covering, and above all, honesty with yourself and your partner.

6. Final Thoughts: Sacredness Must Be Protected

We must resist the societal trend of making light of sacred things. Marriage is sacred. Loyalty is sacred. Emotional healing is sacred. Closure is not something you do with your body—it’s something you achieve with your heart and your mind.

Sleeping with your ex on the eve of your wedding is not boldness—it is bondage. It is not passion—it is confusion. It is not freedom—it is immaturity.

If you want your marriage to be different, your decisions must be different. You cannot carry old fire into a new temple and expect peace.

Let us rise above this spiritual laziness. Let us build unions not on lust, nostalgia, or confusion—but on purity, truth, and discernment.

Eric Paddy Boso
Eric Paddy Boso, © 2025

Eric Paddy Boso is a spiritual researcher, visionary writer, and truth-seeker on a mission to awaken divine purpose in a distracted world. Known for exposing hidden systems, bridging ancient wisdom with modern insight, and guiding others back to alignment with God and self, Eric speaks with fire, cl. More The Voice Between Worlds
Eric Paddy Boso is not just a name—he is a movement, a message, and a mirror to our time.

A spiritual researcher, conscious truth-seeker, counselor, and creative visionary from Ghana, Eric walks the edge between the seen and unseen, the ancient and the emerging. He is a bridge between the world we inherited and the world we must now build—a world rooted not in illusion, but in truth, clarity, and divine alignment.

His work flows from a deep well of revelation: piercing cultural hypnosis, confronting modern spiritual decay, and guiding others to awaken their original purpose. Eric is a prophetic voice for the misunderstood, the misused, and the misdirected. He sees through systems—religious, political, educational—and reminds humanity that true power is not man-made but Spirit-born.

From hidden technologies to ancestral wisdom, from broken family stories to the secrets of frequency, energy, and healing, Eric weaves together what the world tried to separate. His writings, teachings, and movements are not just informative—they are transformative, through multidimensions. Every sentence carries weight. Every idea carries fire.

He is not here to please the world.
He is here to realign it.

Welcome to the realm of Eric Paddy Boso—
Where truth is sacred,
Purpose is non-negotiable,
And the future is waiting to be rewritten.

Column: Eric Paddy Boso

