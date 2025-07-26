ModernGhana logo
UE/R: Kalbeo breathes relief as Happyman Foundation handover lifesaving borehole

By Ebenezer Akandurugo || Contributor
SAT, 26 JUL 2025

Residents of Kalbeo-Avolebisi in the Bolgatanga Municipality are celebrating a major relief as Charger Limited, producers of Happy Man Bitters, officially handed over a fully functional borehole to the community under the Happyman Foundation initiative.

The handover ceremony drew local chiefs, opinion leaders, and jubilant residents who hailed the project as a life-changing intervention. The borehole marks a bold step in addressing long-standing water scarcity that forced many to depend on unsafe stream water.

Speaking on behalf of the CEO of Charger Limited, Dr. Emmanuel Borketey Bortey, the company’s Public Relations Officer, Alex Atanga, described the project as “a symbol of health, dignity, and opportunity,” stressing that water access is central to development.

“This project is not just about water. It is about what water makes possible: health, dignity, opportunity, and resilience,” Atanga told the gathering.

Before the intervention, women and children in Kalbeo-Avolebisi had to trek long distances in search of clean water, exposing them to risks and compromising time for school and other productive activities. The new borehole is expected to dramatically reduce water-borne diseases and improve household livelihoods.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6, clean water and sanitation and is part of Charger Limited’s broader social investment strategy.

“We’re proud to be part of that global effort not just in words, but in action,” Atanga added, reaffirming the company’s commitment to measurable community impact.

Community leaders praised the gesture, and residents wasted no time drinking from the borehole moments after it was commissioned. The company conducted thorough assessments before selecting Kalbeo-Avolebisi, ensuring their intervention met urgent, tangible needs.

Atanga also encouraged the community to take responsibility for maintaining the facility. “Sustainability requires shared responsibility,” he emphasized.

Charger Limited hinted at more community projects in the pipeline across the regions, focusing on water, sanitation, and youth empowerment.

