Ofori-Atta’s understanding of economic management was reckless borrowing, Ato toaso! —Steve Manteaw jabs

  Thu, 24 Jul 2025
Policy analyst Dr. Steve Manteaw has launched a blistering critique of former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, branding him as the most incompetent figure to have ever overseen Ghana’s economy.

In a strongly worded social media post, Dr. Manteaw held nothing back, stating, “You mean the most incompetent finance minister in the economic history of Ghana, whose only understanding of economic management was reckless borrowing?” He added, “It is his mismanagement that led the country into the DDEP in the first place.”

According to him, Ofori-Atta’s legacy is marred by unsustainable borrowing, fiscal irresponsibility, and ultimately, the economic collapse that necessitated Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Contrasting that with the current administration, Dr. Manteaw praised Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson for his fiscal discipline and effective stewardship, despite taking over a severely battered economy just months ago.

“The macro data have exceeded most IMF programme targets. And all it took was fiscal prudence and efficient spending. Ato toaso!!!” he declared, signalling his confidence in Dr. Forson’s ability to steer the economy back to stability.

Dr. Manteaw’s remarks reflect growing public discourse around the economic legacy of the Akufo-Addo administration and the new direction under President John Mahama’s leadership.

