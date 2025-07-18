Managing Director and Group CEO of GOIL PLC, Mr. Edward Abambire Bawa, has lauded the company’s rejuvenated management team and progressive Board of Directors for successfully restoring public confidence in the GOIL brand and reaffirming its leadership in Ghana’s competitive oil marketing sector.

Mr. Bawa, speaking to the Modern Ghana News Network, attributed GOIL’s revival to a renewed sense of purpose within the leadership and the broader support of President John Dramani Mahama’s Reset Agenda, which he described as crucial in fostering an environment where local businesses can thrive. “The rejuvenated management team has changed the GOIL story again... we have assumed our role as the leading oil marketing company in the country,” he stated.

He highlighted that the management has set a clear agenda to reestablish GOIL’s public image and service standards. As part of this effort, the company has embarked on a nationwide renovation of over 200 service stations. These revamped outlets will feature environmentally friendly courtyards and enhanced amenities aimed at improving the customer experience.

“As the foremost indigenous Ghanaian OMC, the rejuvenated GOIL management team and Board of Directors are proud of its turnaround achievements within six months. We are the country's OMC standard bearer,” he said.

During a working tour in Takoradi, accompanied by Dr. Marcus Deo Dake, GOIL’s Chief Operating Officer, and other senior officials, Mr. Bawa met with key stakeholders including dealers, transporters, and staff to reinforce operational efficiency and deepen collaboration.

He reiterated GOIL’s commitment to upholding high safety and quality standards amid intense competition in the petroleum downstream sector. “In the heat of the petroleum product price war, GOIL will not sacrifice health and safety standards as well as the quality of our products. GOIL means business, and we have taken a significant step in maintaining sanctity in the downstream petroleum sector,” he said.

Mr. Bawa assured stakeholders that GOIL’s future is promising, thanks to prudent planning and strategic investments. “We believe that with the continued support of Ghanaians through the use of their purchasing power, GOIL will continue to grow to become a successful multinational oil company,” he added.

Despite facing stiff competition from multinational oil marketing firms, Mr. Bawa was confident that GOIL’s track record proved that Ghanaian-led enterprises can compete and lead in the sector. “I must acknowledge the fact that there are very serious-minded multinationals that we are competing with, but as an indigenous company, GOIL has proved that the Ghanaian, given the opportunity and given the resources, can also perform just like the multinationals,” he noted.

He stressed that the company’s vision is shared across all levels—from the board to the shop floor—and that GOIL’s trajectory is firmly aligned with its strategic objectives. “We have a clear agenda that the board, management, and every staff member of GOIL have bought into. We are pursuing it, and I believe that we are on the right path,” Mr. Bawa said.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to support GOIL by choosing its products, thereby contributing to national economic growth and job creation.

During stakeholder engagements in Kumasi, Mr. Bawa acknowledged the loyalty of GOIL’s dealers and transporters and pledged to address their concerns to ensure sustained growth and brand credibility. He emphasized management’s readiness to improve working conditions across the company while calling for increased transparency, accountability, and dedication from staff.

The nationwide tour, which included meetings in both the Western and Ashanti Regions, underscored GOIL’s commitment to operational excellence, inclusive leadership, and sustainable development as it charts a new path forward in Ghana’s energy landscape.