Stop harassing transit truck drivers — Prof. Gyampo tells Police

Professor Ransford Gyampo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), has called on the leadership of the Ghana Police Service to continue the implementation of the 2024 directive against harassment of drivers on the transit corridor.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) in 2024 issued directives to the Ghana Police Service to cease harassing transit drivers, particularly those transporting goods between Tema and other major cities, to stop unprofessional conduct, extortion, and other malpractices that had been reported along transit corridors.

Professor Gyampo, in a speech read on his behalf by Mr. Prince Henry Ankrah, the deputy CEO in charge of operations, during a workshop for transit truck drivers, commended the police for the directive.

He said the directive significantly reduced the police harassment of transit truck drivers and delays along the country's transit corridor.

“The Authority hopes that the directive will continue to be enforced to positively impact the haulage of transit,” he said.

He added that in line with the implementation of its memoranda of understanding with the three Sahelian landlocked countries, the GSA has since 2018 undertaken quarterly fact-finding missions along the major transit corridors in the country.

These exercises, he said, had unearthed serious infractions of Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations, harassment of truck drivers, malpractices at Axle Load Stations, extortion, and deplorable road conditions, among others.

He said the findings of such trips were shared with relevant agencies to address the challenges identified and revealed that the outcome of the latest fact-finding trip undertaken in March 2025 on the Tema Hamile corridor recorded the 67 police stops made up of 46 permanent barriers and 21 temporary barriers.

He added that seven customs checkpoints between Nsutem and Hamile were recorded, while eight Immigration checkpoints, and six Axle Load stations were seen.

According to him, the authority had collaborated with the police administration to conduct sensitisation seminars for police officers along the corridors, adding that the seminars had contributed to improving the interface between police personnel and haulage truck drivers along the corridor.

