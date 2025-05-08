ModernGhana logo
Driving change with data: Inside the work of Africa's thought leaders in Applied Intelligence and Governance

In a world increasingly defined by complexity, volatility, and data overload, there is growing demand for professionals who can turn data into insight and insight into action.

This demand has given rise to a critical interdisciplinary space in Intelligence Corporate Transformation and Governance.

Across continents, experts are advancing this field by integrating AI, policy frameworks, social systems, and leadership science.

While renowned scholars like Dr. Thomas Malone (MIT), Prof. Helen Margetts (Oxford Internet Institute), and Dr. Riel Miller (UNESCO Futures Literacy) continues to push theoretical boundaries, emerging experts in Africa are bringing these theories to life through applied, grassroots innovation.

One of the most dynamic figures in this movement is Dr. Enock Katere of Ghana. With a strong academic foundation in social forestry, environmental governance, and development management, Dr. Katere is not just teaching applied intelligence, he's living it.

As a lecturer at the College for Community and Organization Development, Dr. Katere has guided academic programs that marry organizational theory with real-world governance challenges.

His research output includes influential works on organizational commitment, education quality, workplace environments, and leadership performance in developing contexts. But his impact extends beyond academia.

Through his leadership at the Poverty Reduction and Empowerment Centre, he oversaw the planting of tens of thousands of trees, introduced alternative livelihoods to hundreds of households, and helped establish child development centers in vulnerable communities.

What makes Dr. Katere’s contribution especially noteworthy is his current effort to frame these diverse activities through the lens of applied intelligence.

His recent online series of thought pieces unpacks how data, trust, and systems thinking can inform governance structures, development metrics, and strategic foresight.

These insights have not only shaped classroom discussions but have sparked conversations among practitioners and policymakers globally.

Checks show that other African leaders making waves in this space include Dr. Ousmane Sy (Mali), a pioneer in participatory governance, Dr. Shikoh Gitau (Kenya) and the Chief Executive Officer of Qhala, advancing digital transformation in public institutions.

Dr. Wairimu Mwangi, a governance strategist working on citizen data rights in East Africa has also distinguished himself in the field.

Each contributes uniquely, but like Dr. Katere, they emphasize the power of culturally grounded, ethically applied data.

Together, these professionals are not only responding to Africa’s governance challenges, but they are also reimagining how data and intelligence are used to lead, govern, and empower.

In a time where smart technologies risk alienating the very people they’re meant to serve, thought leaders like Dr. Katere insist on centering human dignity and contextual intelligence.

As more African governments and institutions seek to become future-ready, they will need more than tools and consultants. They will need visionaries like Dr. Katere who can teach, apply, and model what intelligent transformation truly looks like.

Dennis Peprah
Dennis Peprah, © 2025

