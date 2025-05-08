Dollar To The World: Cedi pals, be warned!

A Short-Term Gain That May Mask a Long-Term Strain

In recent days, the Ghanaian cedi has shown unexpected strength against the US dollar—an occurrence many welcomed with optimism. But like a naturally short person feeling tall only because a taller person momentarily stooped low, we must be cautious not to misread temporary relief as lasting change.

While some analysts are cautiously optimistic, others are raising concerns about the sustainability of this trend. It appears that a combination of two primary factors might be contributing to the recent dip in the dollar's strength:

A U.S. policy ripple: There is a notable global weakening of the dollar, reportedly linked to fiscal policy signals from former President Donald Trump. Though largely symbolic for now, such shifts can trigger volatility in global markets. This isn't just Ghana's issue—it’s a global adjustment. Countries with underdeveloped or highly import-dependent economies, especially in the Global South, must take note. Local intervention: Reports also indicate that the Bank of Ghana has injected a significant amount of dollars into the market, likely from reserves or proceeds such as the recent COCOBOD loan inflows, to stabilise the cedi.

Together, these forces have produced a brief moment of relief. However, this moment could be dangerously misleading if interpreted as a signal to relax our guard.

The Risk Behind the Relief

Currency movements driven by artificial or unsustainable means often backfire. A strong dollar may return—perhaps even with greater force. For Ghana, which remains import-dependent and heavily dollarised, this could mean:

Sudden spikes in inflation

Higher cost of living

Debt servicing burdens

Foreign exchange shortages for businesses

And when that reversal comes, those who made decisions based on short-term gains may feel the pinch.

A Word to Global Peers

The U.S. dollar remains a currency with influence over virtually every economy. What happens in Washington or Wall Street often echoes through Accra, Nairobi, Dhaka, or Caracas. Countries that often bear the brunt of American monetary shifts—particularly those in the Global South—should watch such developments with sober scrutiny.

Your image, “Dollar to the World,” captures this aptly. It reminds us that the dollar's dominance can be both a buoy and an anchor, depending on which direction it moves.

A Call for Caution

This is not to spark fear, but to advocate prudence. Policymakers must continue strengthening domestic buffers, diversifying foreign currency sources, and promoting productivity-led growth. And the public—particularly investors and importers—must stay informed and act wisely.

In short: Let us not celebrate too quickly. This may be a short-term gain that masks a long-term strain.