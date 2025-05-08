President Mahama reopens investigations into Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, election-related deaths

Mahama Launches Fresh Investigations into Unresolved Killings, Vows Justice for Victims of Political Violence

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a sweeping government-led effort to resolve major unresolved criminal cases, including the high-profile murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Suale, as part of his administration’s renewed push for justice and accountability.

Speaking during a televised address on Wednesday night to mark his first 120 days in office, President Mahama disclosed that the new Inspector General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has formed a dedicated task force within the Ghana Police Service to reopen and aggressively pursue longstanding cases that have lingered without resolution.

Among the most significant developments, the President revealed that after six years of public outcry and stalled progress, the police have made an arrest in the Ahmed Suale case. “The suspect has been arraigned and remanded,” the President confirmed.

Investigations have also been revived into several politically charged incidents of violence from past election cycles. At Techiman South, where two individuals were killed during the 2020 elections, inquiries are ongoing. In the Odododiodoo constituency in Accra, where two people also lost their lives, the President announced that three suspects had been charged with conspiracy and murder, and had been committed to stand trial at the High Court.

President Mahama said similar progress is being made at Ablekuma Central, where a military officer was implicated in a civilian death. “Investigators have revisited the scene and have requested the release of military personnel involved to assist in the probe,” he added.

He also spoke on the 2020 death of Silas Wulochamey in Banda, a case previously dropped by the Attorney General’s office due to insufficient evidence. “The case has now been reopened based on ‘actionable intelligence,’” the President stated.

“In Dormaa West, where Kofi Robert died, one person has been charged in a standing trial while the other suspect is at large and is being pursued,” he said. In the northern town of Savelugu, efforts to identify and arrest the perpetrator in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Zakaria Samira are still underway, although investigations have been hampered by uncooperative witnesses.

The President reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice in the infamous Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence of 2019. “ASP Azugu, who was deeply involved in the violence and atrocities on the day, is currently cooperating with the National Investigations Bureau to identify, arrest, and prosecute all those involved,” he said.

Looking ahead, Mahama confirmed that investigations are already underway into election-related deaths from the 2024 general elections in several constituencies, including Tolon, Damongo, Awutu Senya East, Nkoranza South, Offinso North, and Ahafo Ano South West. He described the incidents as “senseless deaths,” insisting such tragedies must never be repeated.

“Elections are to choose leaders, not to murder our citizens,” he emphasised.

The President concluded by pledging that his government would pursue every avenue to bring perpetrators of political and electoral violence to justice. “We are committed to ensuring accountability for political violence, so that it will not happen again,” he assured.