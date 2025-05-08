ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

The Oracle Has Spoken: 120 Days of Purposeful Leadership from Ghana's Jubilee House

Feature Article Jubilee HousePresidential palace in Accra
THU, 08 MAY 2025
Jubilee House Presidential palace in Accra

LEADERSHIP IN TRANSITION

When the village chief returns after a long silence, he does not beat empty drums—he comes with thunder, rain, and a harvest for all.”Akan Proverb

ACCRA — The Return of the Accountable One

In the vibrant heart of West Africa—where the kente cloth tells stories more vivid than any royal memoir, and where the sunrise over the Black Star Square whispers ancient prophecies of liberty—something rather poetic is unfolding. Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama, has returned not with the pageantry of a political comeback, but with the solemn stride of a leader on a sacred mission.

Yes, the man who once exited the Jubilee House with quiet dignity is back. Not with revenge in his eyes, nor populism in his pockets, but with what he calls a “120-Day Social Contract.” Think of it not as a political agenda, but as a surgical operation on the conscience of a nation—performed with the precision of a surgeon and the faith of a village healer.

The joke in Accra these days? “Mahama’s back—not to talk, but to audit.” And the people are listening.

A Manifesto Reborn with Purpose
This isn’t the usual recycled political gospel dusted off every four years. The 25-point Social Contract is the first of its kind in African presidential politics: a self-imposed blueprint of promises with a 120-day deadline.

From banning political appointees from buying state assets, to reopening the Ahmed Suale murder case, to abolishing controversial taxes like the E-Levy and betting levies—Mahama isn’t just promising change; he’s pledging reform that bites. It’s transparency with teeth.

In a political culture where manifestos often arrive bloated with ambition but light on deliverables, Mahama has introduced governance by stopwatch.

A New Beat of Leadership
To the untrained eye, Mahama’s calm demeanor might mask the fire beneath. But those who know him—village chiefs, journalists, and even skeptical youth—sense something deeper.

In the cocoa towns of the Ashanti, they whisper, “This Mahama, he dey come like ancestral spirit.” In the urban trotro debates, one conductor said it best:

“Now, de man say no more chop-chop. So we go watch.”

This accountability crusade is not Mahama's attempt to cleanse his legacy—it’s his attempt to heal Ghana’s broken democratic faith. And the vehicle for this healing? A governance rhythm that fuses African values with global accountability norms.

A Governance Task Force Fit for a G20 Nation

To monitor this self-imposed 120-day contract, Mahama appointed a 19-member implementation council chaired by Dr. Valerie Sawyerr. They are not campaign strategists; they are technocrats, scholars, and policy specialists tasked with delivering real-time, public-facing evaluations of the president’s early performance.

Think of it as Ghana’s version of a White House Office of Policy Delivery, but with more cultural grounding—and perhaps, less red tape.

MahamaCares Unveiled: Jobs, Justice, and the Soul of Governance

Under the Adwumawura (Master of Jobs) initiative, Mahama intends to address youth unemployment not with slogans, but enterprise incubation zones, digital economy clusters, and green manufacturing labs. Meanwhile, his directive to revive the Ahmed Suale investigation—long thought buried under political dust—is a bold signal that justice will no longer sleep while power feasts.

His commitment to social equity isn’t performative—it’s personal. From free tertiary education for persons with disabilities to menstrual equity for adolescent girls, his initiatives are shaping a presidency with a heartbeat.

Environmental Redemption and Fiscal Maturity

Mahama’s proposed ban on mining in forest reserves, a Tree-for-Life planting campaign, and restoration of water bodies ravaged by galamsey (illegal mining) are more than policies—they are penitential acts. A country stained by environmental greed must now be washed in the sacred rivers of restoration.

On the fiscal front, Mahama’s proposed homegrown economic plan distances itself from over-reliance on IMF prescriptions. The former communicator-turned-economist now speaks the language of public sector discipline, strategic austerity, and smart taxation, tailored to Ghana’s own economic pulse.

Africa’s Accountability Moment
In a world where many democracies are gasping for breath—from Washington’s gridlock to Westminster’s revolving doors—Mahama’s Ghana stands as an unexpected lighthouse.

This new brand of African leadership—visionary, accountable, culturally anchored—is quietly rebranding the narrative of governance on the continent. Mahama isn’t just campaigning for power; he’s rebranding the soul of governance itself.

The New Drumbeat of Africa
Africa doesn’t need perfect men. It needs accountable ones. Men and women who understand that power is not a throne, but a burden carried in trust. John Mahama, in his second act, is showing the world that you can return without repeating, lead without looting, and inspire without imposing.

In the folklore of Africa, the elder who returns from the forest with the healing leaf becomes the village’s hope. Mahama is that elder now.

And if Ghana’s democracy survives the cynicism of broken systems and broken promises, history may remember this moment not as a comeback—but as a correction.

#bismarckinspires

“Leadership is not the crown on your head, but the footprints in the conscience of your people. John Mahama’s return is not about power—it is about purpose. He is not here to repeat history, but to rewrite it with transparency, truth, and the sacred ink of accountability.”

Resetting Ghana is Possible
If Ghana is to rise again, it must do so not on concrete alone, but on conviction. President Mahama’s 120-Day Plan has offered the nation a mirror—and a machete. A mirror to see where we failed, and a machete to clear the path forward.

Let it be said, years from now, that in the land of Kwaku Ananse and Yaa Asantewaa, a man once returned to presidency not with pomp, but with purpose. And with that purpose, he reset the soul of a nation.

References
Mahama’s First 120 Days Social Contract

NDC 2024 Manifesto – Resetting Ghana

GhanaWeb Analysis of 120-Day Social Contract

Fact-Checking All 25 Promises in President John Mahama's 120-Day Social Contract

Bismarck Kwesi Davis
Bismarck Kwesi Davis, © 2025

COO - Diamond Institute and Zealots Ghana International Forum. More Bismarck Kwesi Davis

Bismarck Kwesi Davis is a dynamic and multifaceted professional driven by a deep commitment to strategy, economics, and leadership. With an open mind and an unwavering dedication to excellence, he seamlessly integrates his diverse expertise to create meaningful impact across multiple domains.

As a strategist, Bismarck excels in developing innovative plans and actionable strategies to achieve targeted goals. His ability to analyze complex situations, identify risks and opportunities, and craft data-driven roadmaps makes him a valuable asset in any field he serves.

In the realm of economics, he blends his expertise in Procurement and Supply Chain Management with Strategic Lean Management, focusing on optimizing production, distribution, and consumption processes. His keen insights and analytical prowess enable him to assess economic trends and provide strategic recommendations that drive sustainable growth and efficiency.

As a businessman, Bismarck embraces risk and innovation, engaging in commercial ventures that push boundaries and create value. His results-oriented mindset ensures that every business endeavor is built on a foundation of resilience, adaptability, and long-term success.

In leadership, he is a visionary force—inspiring, guiding, and empowering others toward a shared mission. He leads by example, fosters collaboration, and upholds the highest standards of integrity and discipline. His ability to make decisive, impactful choices cements his reputation as a trusted leader.

Bismarck is a quick learner who thrives on precision and self-sufficiency. Whether following detailed instructions or taking the initiative, he consistently delivers results without the need for supervision. His passion for continuous learning and adding value ensures that he remains at the forefront of his field.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Bismarck Kwesi Davis is not just a participant in his chosen fields—he is a catalyst for transformation and progress.Column: Bismarck Kwesi Davis

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More from this author (50)

More

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative –Mahama Prof. Jane Naana pledges 4 months’ salary to support Mahama Cares initiative – M...

36 minutes ago

Full text President Mahama delivers address on promises fulfilled in 120-day social contract [Full text] President Mahama delivers address on promises fulfilled in 120-day s...

44 minutes ago

Unfulfilled promise: COVID-19 Levy has intricate linkages with our IMF pragramme – Mahama Unfulfilled promise: COVID-19 Levy has intricate linkages with our IMF pragramme...

53 minutes ago

Cabinet has approved new bill to establish Ghana Scholarships Authority to prohibit political appointees — Mahama Cabinet has approved new bill to establish Ghana Scholarships Authority to prohi...

53 minutes ago

President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health fund President Mahama announces short code for public donations to MahamaCares health...

1 hour ago

President Mahama reopens investigations into Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence, election-related deaths President Mahama reopens investigations into Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election vio...

1 hour ago

President Mahama to permanently ban mining in forest reserves, vows tougher environmental protections President Mahama to permanently ban mining in forest reserves, vows tougher envi...

2 hours ago

Report on investigation into National Cathedral Project to be ready by end of May — Mahama Report on investigation into National Cathedral Project to be ready by end of Ma...

5 hours ago

We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract We promised and delivered – Mahama on 120-day social contract

7 hours ago

Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parliament as beneficiaries of the GHS49m Underfire Adu-Boahene cites Defence, Subsidiary Legislation committees of Parlia...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line