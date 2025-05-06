ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 06 May 2025
Alleged assault: No need to wait for Speaker Bagbin, I would want to waive that privilege of mine and walk to the police — Afenyo-Markin

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has declared his intention to voluntarily submit himself to police investigations, waiving his parliamentary immunity in relation to an alleged altercation with a police officer.

In an interview on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Tuesday, May 6, Afenyo-Markin stated that although he had not yet received any official communication from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), he was taking the initiative to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

“On the issue of the invitation, I have been in Parliament the whole of today. I have checked with the Speaker’s Secretariat. It appears at the time I reached out, no such letter from the IGP’s office had been sent,” he said.

Nonetheless, he insisted that the gravity of the situation warranted immediate personal action, bypassing standard parliamentary protocols.

“However, considering the fact that this matter is so critical, I wouldn't even want to wait for a police invitation. I would want to waive that privilege of mine and walk to the police,” he added.

Afenyo-Markin, who is also a lawyer, extended a proactive offer to the police, encouraging direct engagement to facilitate the process.

“If there is any particular person who is handling the case and would want to see me, they can give me a ring…This is an open invitation. Whoever is handling the case or the team handling the case can reach out to me,” he said. “I would want to waive off that right so that we don't have the Speaker having to call and schedule a date. This must be dealt with swiftly.”

He concluded by expressing confidence in a transparent investigation, assuring the public that the facts would ultimately be made clear.

“I believe that in the end, the Ghanaian public will be able to know the truth, and we will put it to a peaceful rest,” he stated.

