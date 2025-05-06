Effutu Assembly rejects President's MCE nominee

The Effutu Municipal Assembly has rejected outright the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee, Mr Abraham Arthur.

Mr Arthur, an educationist, did not meet the threshold required to be elected as the MCE during a special meeting on Monday, May 5, at Winneba to confirm his nomination.

Of the 26 votes cast, the nominee had nine “Yes” votes and 17 “No” votes, indicating a rejection of he, being nominated.

The election was conducted by officials from the Effutu Directorate of the Electoral Commission, and supervised by Mr Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, the Central Regional Minister.

As by law, since the nominee failed to obtain two-thirds majority of the valid votes cast, the members will reconvene at a meeting within ten days for another election.

Mr Eduamoah had earlier appealed to the Assembly Members to do away with partisan politics and approve the President's nominee in the interest of development.

Mr Alexander Ato Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu, had also urged the House to confirm the nominee and make the Assembly effective by being non-partisan, uniting as one people to pursue the Effutu dream of development, hard work and resilience.

“I also believe if the nominee receives the support of the house, he will cooperate with the members to work to better the lots of the people,” Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Minority Leader of Parliament, added.

Earlier, Mr Yakubu Quansah, Assembly Member of Abassaba North, was elected as Presiding Member of the Assembly.

He polled 24 “Yes” votes against two “No” votes.

