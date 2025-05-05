Asante Mampong Chieftaincy History

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II ruled from August 1996 until April 2025, he ruled for 29 years, and 8 months. He was the second paramount chief of Asante Mampong to die while on the throne, following Daasebre Osei Bonsu I, the first paramount chief to do so. For over 90 years, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II is the only paramount chief to have served more than seven years on the throne, while most of his predecessors ruled for less than seven years before being dethroned.

Prior to the leadership of Opemsuo, the practice of dethronement was common, and chieftaincy in Mampong was marked by chaos, including instances of gunfire and thuggery. Daasebre Osei Bonsu II faced numerous attempts to unseat him. It was Opemsuo who informed the kingmakers that such behavior would not be tolerated under his leadership.

The issues of dethronement and chaos in the chieftaincy stem from Asante Mampong having five royal lineages:

1. Botaase Bretuo Royal House- the lineage of the late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II and the current queen, Nana Agyakoma Difie II.

2. Wiredu Bretuo Royal House

3. Baabiriw Bretuo Royal House

4. Kodie Krom Bretuo Royal House

5. Tenafuo Bretuo Royal House- This lineage experienced suspension when its stool was overturned due to a misunderstanding, but it has since been reinstated. This is the family of Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa.

Who will become the next Paramount Chief of Asante Mampong?

If this were during the times before Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, I would be concerned for my hometown of Asante Mampong during this period. However, with Opemsuo in charge, I believe nothing untoward will happen.

The Proud Asante Traditionalist.