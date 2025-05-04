Effutu state crowns Afenyo-Markin as new Osahen after 300 years

In a grand ceremony steeped in tradition and cultural significance, the Effutu State has finally conferred the esteemed title of Osahen on Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, marking the end of a 300-year hiatus without a holder of the revered position.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, the New Patrioc Party (NPP) Mamber of Parliament (MP) for Effutu is now “Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin,” a statement issued by the MP and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday said.

The Osahen is the Chief Warrior of the Effutu State and plays a pivotal role in maintaining unity and order between the two Asafo groups, Tuafo and Dentsefo, while serving as a crucial link between these warrior companies and the Paramount Chief, (Oma Odefe) of the Effutu State.

The statement explained that the overall head of the Asafo Companies, Osahen Afenyo-Markin was tasked with ensuring harmony within the state, overseeing arbitrations, and promoting the welfare of the Asafo groups.

“Beyond these duties, he will also perform key ceremonial functions, including preparing for the outdooring of the King and ensuring everything is in order for state functions,” it added.

In his first address after the conferment, Osahen Afenyo-Markin expressed his deep gratitude to the people of Effutu and the Paramount Chief for entrusting him with the noble responsibility.

It quoted him as saying: “This is not just an honor for me but a call to service.”

“I pledge to uphold the values and traditions of our great Effutu State and work tirelessly to maintain peace and unity among our people,” it said.

The Osahen title, a unique traditional designation rather than a chieftaincy title, comes with significant protocol responsibilities.

According to tradition, when the Osahen is present in council, all matters from the Asafo leaders must be communicated through him to the Paramount Chief, underscoring his central role in the governance structure of the Effutu State.

The conferment of the Osahen title on Osahen Afenyo-Markin is seen as a major milestone for the Effutu State, restoring a vital part of its traditional leadership structure.

As the Effutu State embarks on this new chapter, the Osahen’s leadership is expected to bring renewed vigor and unity to the kingdom.

“I am humbled by the trust placed in me and look forward to serving my people with dedication and integrity,” Osahen Afenyo-Markin added.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from across the region, highlighting the significance of the moment for the Effutu State and its people, it said.

“With Osahen Afenyo-Markin at the helm, the Effutu State is poised to strengthen its traditions and move forward with a renewed sense of purpose,” the satement noted.

GNA