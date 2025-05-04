ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Gabon returns to constitutional rule as President Brice Nguema takes office

  Sun, 04 May 2025
Headlines Gabon returns to constitutional rule as President Brice Nguema takes office
SUN, 04 MAY 2025

Gabon on Saturday, May 3, returned to constitutional rule following the successful inauguration of President General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as the fourth leader of the Central African nation.

He will be serving for a seven-year term.
The historic colourful inauguration of President Nguema, which took place at the Gabonese national Sports Stadium in Libreville, was witnessed by Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, in line with Ghana's good neighbourliness policy.

There were 15 other African leaders in attendance.

54202534143-rvmypcb553-fpol-gabon-1-1024x682

President Nguema, who is the immediate past military junta of Gabon, overthrew the longtime leader in August 2023, ending the more than five decades rule by Bongo family since the independence of the country in 1960.

His inauguration follows his landslide victory in Gabon’s this year's April 12 Presidential election, which he won with 90.35 per cent of the valid votes cast.

President Nguema in his investiture remarks promised to diversify Gabon’s largely oil-dependent economy and to reduce youth unemployment.

He also promised to serve, protect and unite all Gabonese.

Other African leaders at the investiture were President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea,

54202534144-uypcsgerrm-fpol-gabon-5-1024x682

President Felix Tshisekedi of The Democratic Republic of Congo, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal and President Adama Barrow of The Gambia.

President Mahama’s delegation include Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister, Mr Prosper Douglas Bani, National Security Advisor, Dr Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President, and Mr Stan Xoese Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff in-charge of Operations.

President Mahama, with his delegation, has since returned home.

54202534144-h40o2r6eey-fpol-gabon-4-1024x682

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Aboakyer 2025: Govt promises Winneba 24-Hour Economy market Aboakyer 2025: Gov't promises Winneba 24-Hour Economy market  

16 minutes ago

Health Minister directs Teaching Hospitals to create separate accounts for equipment maintenance Health Minister directs Teaching Hospitals to create separate accounts for equip...

16 minutes ago

Lets avoid attacking each other in the media; it weakens our party — Bawumia to NPP members Let's avoid attacking each other in the media; it weakens our party — Bawumia t...

1 hour ago

President Mahama returns to Accra from historic investiture of Gabon President President Mahama returns to Accra from historic investiture of Gabon President 

1 hour ago

Govt pledges improved remuneration for journalists Gov't pledges improved remuneration for journalists 

1 hour ago

Effutu state crowns Afenyo-Markin as new Osahen after 300 years Effutu state crowns Afenyo-Markin as new Osahen after 300 years

1 hour ago

Gabon returns to constitutional rule as President Brice Nguema takes office Gabon returns to constitutional rule as President Brice Nguema takes office

1 hour ago

CJ Suspension: GBA’spositionridiculous— Sammy Gyamfi CJ Suspension: GBA’s position ridiculous— Sammy Gyamfi

1 hour ago

Governance expert urges President Mahama to dismiss disobedient appointees Governance expert urges President Mahama to dismiss disobedient appointees

1 hour ago

Galamsey fight: Dwenase water polluted, Kyebi Apapam stays clean through resistance Galamsey fight: Dwenase water polluted, Kyebi Apapam stays clean through resista...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line