Gabon returns to constitutional rule as President Brice Nguema takes office

Gabon on Saturday, May 3, returned to constitutional rule following the successful inauguration of President General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema as the fourth leader of the Central African nation.

He will be serving for a seven-year term.

The historic colourful inauguration of President Nguema, which took place at the Gabonese national Sports Stadium in Libreville, was witnessed by Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, in line with Ghana's good neighbourliness policy.

There were 15 other African leaders in attendance.

President Nguema, who is the immediate past military junta of Gabon, overthrew the longtime leader in August 2023, ending the more than five decades rule by Bongo family since the independence of the country in 1960.

His inauguration follows his landslide victory in Gabon’s this year's April 12 Presidential election, which he won with 90.35 per cent of the valid votes cast.

President Nguema in his investiture remarks promised to diversify Gabon’s largely oil-dependent economy and to reduce youth unemployment.

He also promised to serve, protect and unite all Gabonese.

Other African leaders at the investiture were President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea,

President Felix Tshisekedi of The Democratic Republic of Congo, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal and President Adama Barrow of The Gambia.

President Mahama’s delegation include Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister, Mr Prosper Douglas Bani, National Security Advisor, Dr Callistus Mahama, Executive Secretary to the President, and Mr Stan Xoese Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff in-charge of Operations.

President Mahama, with his delegation, has since returned home.

GNA