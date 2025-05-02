ModernGhana logo
Samuel George outlines vision for digital transformation and youth empowerment

Technology Hon. Sam George and delegation from the African Council of Graduates.
FRI, 02 MAY 2025
Hon. Sam George and delegation from the African Council of Graduates.

Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has laid out an ambitious vision for the country’s digital transformation, with a strong focus on empowering young people through innovation and technology.

Speaking during a meeting with the African Council of Graduates, the Minister described the Ministry’s role as providing strategic digital support across government agencies—acting like the “wind in the sails” to drive national development from behind the scenes.

He identified key opportunities for collaboration, particularly in integrating digital skills training into ongoing initiatives such as the One Million Coders program. The Ministry also plans to support innovation and entrepreneurship in priority sectors like agriculture and agro-processing. Technologies including drones and data analytics were highlighted as essential tools to enhance productivity and efficiency across industries.

To further support startups and young innovators, the Ministry is preparing to launch an incubator and accelerator program backed by a $50 million investment from the Fintech Development Fund. This initiative aims to nurture startups from idea to scale-up, with the goal of attracting further investment and creating sustainable job opportunities.

In line with these efforts, the African Council of Graduates proposed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry. The MOU would focus on youth empowerment through digital training and innovation, particularly in high-impact areas like agriculture and drone technology.

Minister George underscored the long-term vision of these initiatives, stating, “We want to build a robust innovation ecosystem that will outlast my tenure.” He added that legislation is being considered to institutionalize the innovation ecosystem and ensure its sustainability beyond his leadership.

The Ministry’s collaborative approach, centered on leveraging digitalization for national development, is expected to boost economic growth, improve education outcomes, and enhance the overall quality of life for Ghanaians.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

