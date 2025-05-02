ModernGhana logo
Naa Torshie donates GH₵100,000 to Adum-Blue Light fire victims, promises continued support

FRI, 02 MAY 2025

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Irene Naa Torshie Addo, has donated GH₵100,000 to victims of the recent Adum-Blue Light fire outbreak in Kumasi, which destroyed several shops and left many traders devastated.

The cash donation was presented to the leadership of the affected traders during her visit to the area on Friday. She was accompanied by former Deputy Minister for Local Government, Hon. Collins Ntim; CEO of Georgia Hotel, Madam Georgina Konadu Adepa Kusi; as well as executives from the Subin Constituency and the Ashanti Regional branch of the NPP.

The donation was made possible through the ReneAddo Foundation, which Naa Torshie leads.

Speaking after the presentation, she expressed the party’s sympathy to the victims, noting the NPP’s commitment to supporting those affected, regardless of their political affiliation. “Several donations received from the party to all affected traders at Adum-Blue Light showcase NPP’s love for them irrespective of their political affiliations,” she stated.

Naa Torshie, a known philanthropist and legal practitioner, also pledged to continue supporting the victims beyond the financial aid. She promised to return and engage the traders in educational sessions on the importance of business insurance.

She further emphasized the need for traders to prioritize electrical safety in market environments, warning against the common but dangerous practice of using unregulated wiring extensions that can lead to circuit overloads and fires.

The donation and her visit come as part of broader efforts by the NPP to support victims of the tragedy and help them recover their livelihoods.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

