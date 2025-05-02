Be cautious of fast-developing online relationships — CSA on prevention of sextortion

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has urged the public to be cautious of fast-developing online relationships, especially those that quickly request intimate content, as part of efforts to combat the growing threat of sextortion and online blackmail.

The Authority also offered several safety tips to the public, including avoiding friend requests from unknown individuals and refraining from sharing intimate content online, even if the other person appears trustworthy.

It further recommended that people keep their social media accounts private, limit who can view their posts, and avoid capturing or storing nude images or videos of themselves on any device.

The advice follows new data showing that between January and April 2025, a total of GH¢499,044 was lost to cybercriminals through sextortion and related online scams.

According to the CSA, while there was a slight increase in the number of cases compared to the 155 recorded 2024, financial losses saw a significant jump from the GH¢103,663 recorded in 2024.

“The CSA recorded 155 reported cases between January and April 2024, with associated losses of GH¢103,663. An updated analysis covering January to April 2025 indicates a slight increase in reported cases but a significant rise in financial losses, reaching GH¢499,044,” the Authority said in a statement issued on Friday, May 2.

The CSA outlined the methods used by perpetrators, which include creating fake social media profiles with attractive photos and posing as individuals seeking romantic relationships.

Once trust is gained, they initiate explicit video calls or request private photos.

“These sessions are secretly recorded or saved without the victim’s consent. They then threaten to release the compromising materials unless a ransom is paid, usually via mobile money. In some cases, even after payment is made, the threats continue or escalate,” the CSA warned.

It also noted that these threat actors often move conversations to encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to avoid being tracked.