Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,000 for treatment

  Thu, 01 May 2025
THU, 01 MAY 2025

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has visited Herbert, a student from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), who is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) after being stabbed during a violent clash at a political event in Kumasi.

The incident occurred during a “Thank You” tour organized by supporters of Kennedy Agyapong, the former MP for Assin Central, following his participation in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries. The event, held at the Pentecost Church in Bantama, took a chaotic turn when a performance by a Jama group from Unity Hall (Conti) of KNUST—of which Herbert is a member—was reportedly disrupted.

Eyewitnesses said tensions rose when a financial gesture by a known associate of Agyapong towards the performers triggered confusion. The situation worsened when a group of armed men, believed to be aligned with the NPP, entered the venue and seized the money. The confrontation that followed escalated into violence, resulting in gunshots and Herbert being stabbed multiple times. He was rushed to KATH’s emergency unit and has since been under medical care.

Dr. Bawumia’s visit to the hospital on Tuesday was marked by a gesture of compassion and support. He extended his sympathies to Herbert and his family and offered a cash donation of GH¢50,000 to assist with medical expenses.

Observers view the Vice President’s visit as a move to de-escalate tensions and show concern in the face of increasing unease over the safety of youth at political events. The gesture was welcomed by Herbert’s family and hospital officials, who expressed gratitude for the support at a time of great distress.

Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,000 for treatment

