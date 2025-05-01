Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG reveals

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr. Dominic Ayine has disclosed that Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) paid GHS1.5 million monthly to former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General, Kwabena Adu Boahen, a financial arrangement that has become central to his recent arrest on charges of financial misconduct.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Dr. Ayine revealed that under a contract between GWCL and the erstwhile Bureau of National Communications (now NSB), GWCL was required to pay monthly fees for secure internet services.

However, instead of directing funds to the official Bureau account, Adu Boahen allegedly diverted payments to his private company, BNC Communications Bureau Limited.

“Our diligent investigation team came across yet another scheme hatched by Mr. Adu Boahen, this time involving Ghana Water Company Limited. This criminal enterprise involved the purported provision of secured internet services by the erstwhile Bureau of National Communications, now the National Signals Bureau,” he stated.

According to him, investigations show that GWCL initially paid GHS1.3 million per month to Adu Boahen’s company for internet services, but the amount increased to GHS1.5 million monthly before his arrest.

“For purposes of this payment, Kwabena Adu Boahen provided the account details of his company, BNC Communications Bureau Limited, to Ghana Water, which religiously paid for the internet services,” he added.

According to him, further investigations revealed that every two weeks, GHS650,000 left Ghana Water’s account, but instead of going to the National Signals Bureau, it was transferred to a private company owned by Adu Boahen and his wife.