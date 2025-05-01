ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG reveals

  Thu, 01 May 2025
Headlines Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG reveals
THU, 01 MAY 2025

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dr. Dominic Ayine has disclosed that Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) paid GHS1.5 million monthly to former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General, Kwabena Adu Boahen, a financial arrangement that has become central to his recent arrest on charges of financial misconduct.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Dr. Ayine revealed that under a contract between GWCL and the erstwhile Bureau of National Communications (now NSB), GWCL was required to pay monthly fees for secure internet services.

However, instead of directing funds to the official Bureau account, Adu Boahen allegedly diverted payments to his private company, BNC Communications Bureau Limited.

“Our diligent investigation team came across yet another scheme hatched by Mr. Adu Boahen, this time involving Ghana Water Company Limited. This criminal enterprise involved the purported provision of secured internet services by the erstwhile Bureau of National Communications, now the National Signals Bureau,” he stated.

According to him, investigations show that GWCL initially paid GHS1.3 million per month to Adu Boahen’s company for internet services, but the amount increased to GHS1.5 million monthly before his arrest.

“For purposes of this payment, Kwabena Adu Boahen provided the account details of his company, BNC Communications Bureau Limited, to Ghana Water, which religiously paid for the internet services,” he added.

According to him, further investigations revealed that every two weeks, GHS650,000 left Ghana Water’s account, but instead of going to the National Signals Bureau, it was transferred to a private company owned by Adu Boahen and his wife.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,000 for treatment Bawumia visits KNUST student stabbed during NPP thank your tour, donates GH¢50,0...

1 hour ago

Speak out when your bosses fail – President Mahama tells public sector workers 'Speak out when your bosses fail' – President Mahama tells public sector workers

1 hour ago

Ghanaians drink when theyre happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money – Mahama asks 'Ghanaians drink when they're happy or sad, so why is GIHOC losing money' – Maha...

1 hour ago

Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG reveals Adu Boahen diverted GHS1.5million monthly from Ghana Water Company Limited — AG ...

1 hour ago

May Day: It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something drastic to prevent total collapse – President Mahama May Day: 'It is not my intention to privatize ECG but we have to do something dr...

1 hour ago

“I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corruption claims “I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corrup...

2 hours ago

Director of Presidential Initiatives in Agriculture and Agribusiness, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor Agriculture Estate initiative will create 16,000 jobs – Dr. Otokunor

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Galamsey fight is a complex one but we’ll not give up — Mahama

3 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare We need credible, well-resourced and independent Supreme Court, not a bloated on...

3 hours ago

CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG to GBA CJ’s suspension: Mahama has not breached any provision of the Constitution — AG ...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line