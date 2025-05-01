ModernGhana logo
“I’m ready to walk in the mud with you” – AG Ayine fires back A Plus over corruption claims

  Thu, 01 May 2025
The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has firmly rejected recent corruption allegations made against him by Gomoa Central MP and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, April 30, Dr. Ayine dismissed the accusations as baseless and defamatory, declaring he is unafraid of any public scrutiny. “If it means walking in the mud with A Plus to clear my name, so be it,” the Attorney General stated emphatically.

The controversy stems from a social media post in which A Plus accused Dr. Ayine of manipulating the drafting and passage of the Sanitation and Pollution Levy in 2021 while he was in opposition. A Plus alleged that Ayine orchestrated changes in a parliamentary committee to benefit a close associate, warning that he could reveal more if pushed further.

In his rebuttal, Dr. Ayine described the claims as “palpable falsehoods,” stressing that he had no involvement in the legislative process surrounding the levy. “I was not a member of the Finance Committee of Parliament, let alone in a position to influence its composition,” he clarified.

To support his position, Dr. Ayine cited parliamentary records and expressed his willingness to make them public. He also called on Ghanaians to critically assess such claims before accepting them as truth, especially when made on social media platforms.

