Afetsi Awoonor Foundation supports nursing mothers and new-borns

By Elorm Hermann II Contributor
THU, 24 APR 2025

In line with its mission to spread love and compassion, the Afetsi Awoonor Foundation has made a notable donation to nursing mothers and newborns at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital during the Easter festivities.

The donation, which took place on Easter Monday, included diapers, wipes and detergents.

The initiative is aimed at supporting mothers and promoting maternal and child health in the country.

The Foundation is known for its work in enhancing rural health care through donations of medical equipment and support to community health centers in the Volta Region.

Presenting the items, Adaku Ufere Awoonor, the Co-Founder of the Foundation, emphasised the significance of the donation to her as a mother. "As a mother, diapers were my headache, and we believe these items will enable these mothers to have a soft start with the journey ahead of them," she said.

Some of the nursing mothers who received the items could not hide their joy and gratitude. “I was not expecting anything like this today. The surprise has really lifted my spirit,” said one mother.

The Afetsi Awoonor Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization that empowers youth and children through skills development, talent nurturing and personal growth, fostering self-sufficiency and a strong sense of responsibility toward community development.

Over the years, the Foundation has impacted communities through donations to the vulnerable, provision of solar-powered boreholes, supply of hospital consumables, youth mentorship, football tournaments, business funding, among many interventions.

This Easter outreach reinforces the Foundation's role as a key player in community development and healthcare support in Ghana.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here."

