President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated a new batch of individuals for appointment as District Chief Executives, pending approval by their respective District Assemblies.

A statement signed by Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, said the nominations were made in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The Nominees are:

Savannah Region

Bole Bamboi – Abdulai Mahmud

Bono East Region

Atebubu-Amantin – Masud Musah Ayaaba Thomas

Greater Accra Region