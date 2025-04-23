ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

  Wed, 23 Apr 2025
Headlines President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs
WED, 23 APR 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated a new batch of individuals for appointment as District Chief Executives, pending approval by their respective District Assemblies.

A statement signed by Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, said the nominations were made in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

The Nominees are:
Savannah Region

  • Bole Bamboi – Abdulai Mahmud

Bono East Region

  • Atebubu-Amantin – Masud Musah Ayaaba Thomas

Greater Accra Region

  • Shai Osudoku – Ignatius Godfred Dordoe
  • Kpone Katamanso – Samuel Tetteh Kwarshie Morton
  • Ningo Prampram – Raphael Uriel Nartey
  • Ashaiman – Freeman Tsekpo
  • Adenta – Ella Esinam Nongo
  • Ga West – John Desmond Sowah Nai
  • Ga East – Edmund Agboh
  • Ga South – Moses Kabu Kabi Ocansey
  • Ga North – Akwetey Agbo
  • Ga Central – Emmanuel Adotey Allotey
  • Ada West – Jerry John Foreigner Mills-Nkrumah
  • Ada East – Kenneth Kabu Kanor
  • Ayawaso West Wuogon – Michael Mensah
  • Ayawaso North – Haruna Mohammed Awal
  • Ayawaso Central – Rudolph Collingwoode-Williams
  • Ayawaso East – Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim
  • Ablekuma Central – Frank Nkansah
  • Ablekuma North – Adamu Mussah Kalamu
  • Ablekuma West – George Kpakpo Allotey
  • Okaikwei North – Christian Tetteh Badger
  • Weija Gbawe – Felix Odartey Lamptey
  • Ledzokuku – Isreal Adjetey Otchweemah
  • Krowor – Paul Afotey Quaye
  • La Dadekotopon – Alfredos Nil Anyetel
  • Tema West – Ludwig Teye Totimeh
  • Tema Metropolitan – Ebi Bright
  • La Nkwantanang – Ibrahim F. Faila
  • Accra Metropolitan – Michael Kpakpo Allotey
  • Korle Klottey – Alfred Gaisie

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah Gov’t makes u-turn, gives GoldFields 12 months extension

1 hour ago

Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah EOCO Boss reassigned to National Security Secretariat few months after appointme...

1 hour ago

President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

1 hour ago

Age limit for Okada rider to be reduced to 21 years Age limit for 'Okada rider' to be reduced to 21 years

1 hour ago

Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia Prof. Mike Oquaye report has put to an end propaganda on why we lost — Bawumia

1 hour ago

I delayed the Thank You Tour to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Bawumia I delayed the 'Thank You Tour' to allow Mike Ocquaye report to be concluded - Ba...

1 hour ago

Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army Staff warns residents Bawku crisis: Attacks will be met with full military response – Chief of Army St...

1 hour ago

Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO Raymond Archer takes over as Acting Executive Director of EOCO

2 hours ago

President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs President Mahama nominates Ebi Bright, Ludwig Totimeh others as MCEs

2 hours ago

Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists — GJA demands Arrest NPP Vice Chairman Alhaji Masawudu for threatening to beat TV3 journalists...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line