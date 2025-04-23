President Mahama nominates new batch of DCEs

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated a new batch of individuals for appointment as District Chief Executives, pending approval by their respective District Assemblies.
A statement signed by Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, said the nominations were made in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).
The Nominees are:
Savannah Region
- Bole Bamboi – Abdulai Mahmud
Bono East Region
- Atebubu-Amantin – Masud Musah Ayaaba Thomas
Greater Accra Region
- Shai Osudoku – Ignatius Godfred Dordoe
- Kpone Katamanso – Samuel Tetteh Kwarshie Morton
- Ningo Prampram – Raphael Uriel Nartey
- Ashaiman – Freeman Tsekpo
- Adenta – Ella Esinam Nongo
- Ga West – John Desmond Sowah Nai
- Ga East – Edmund Agboh
- Ga South – Moses Kabu Kabi Ocansey
- Ga North – Akwetey Agbo
- Ga Central – Emmanuel Adotey Allotey
- Ada West – Jerry John Foreigner Mills-Nkrumah
- Ada East – Kenneth Kabu Kanor
- Ayawaso West Wuogon – Michael Mensah
- Ayawaso North – Haruna Mohammed Awal
- Ayawaso Central – Rudolph Collingwoode-Williams
- Ayawaso East – Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim
- Ablekuma Central – Frank Nkansah
- Ablekuma North – Adamu Mussah Kalamu
- Ablekuma West – George Kpakpo Allotey
- Okaikwei North – Christian Tetteh Badger
- Weija Gbawe – Felix Odartey Lamptey
- Ledzokuku – Isreal Adjetey Otchweemah
- Krowor – Paul Afotey Quaye
- La Dadekotopon – Alfredos Nil Anyetel
- Tema West – Ludwig Teye Totimeh
- Tema Metropolitan – Ebi Bright
- La Nkwantanang – Ibrahim F. Faila
- Accra Metropolitan – Michael Kpakpo Allotey
- Korle Klottey – Alfred Gaisie