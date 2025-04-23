Yalley Family announces One-Week Celebration for late Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley

The Yalley family has officially announced the customary one-week funeral celebration in honour of the late Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, following his recent passing.

The event, intended to bring together family, friends, and well-wishers to remember and celebrate the life of the late statesman, will take place on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

In a public statement dated April 21, 2025, the family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the general public for the outpouring of support, kind words, and solidarity shown during this difficult period.

The celebration is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. at The Page Event Center, located at A314/2 Dr. Busia High Street, Sakaman-Accra. The venue is expected to host a large gathering of mourners, including political figures, diplomats, and members of the public who were touched by Ambassador Yalley’s life and work.

“For enquiries, please contact Arnold Appiah on 0599457107 or Chris Nanabanyin Yalley on 0244877647,” the statement noted, inviting anyone seeking further information to reach out directly.

The Yalley family also indicated that additional details about the celebration and funeral rites will be communicated to the public in due course.

Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, remembered for his distinguished service in diplomacy and national development, leaves behind a legacy of dedication, leadership, and patriotism. The one-week celebration is expected to reflect the immense respect and admiration many held for him across Ghana and beyond.