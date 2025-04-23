Don't scratch my back

Ghanaians are the largest black African community in Germany. About 100.000 Ghanaians live in Germany, of which 40.000 live in Hamburg.

They came for different reasons legally and illegally. Legally to join their German or other permitted foreign spouses, professionals Germany needs desperately, business owners or students. Illegal migrants from Ghana claim political asylum even in Ghana there are no political conflicts like civil war or political refugees due to persecution life-threatening based on Ghanaian politics. Most illegal Ghanaians in Germany are here because of greener pastures; for economic reasons. Some of the illegal immigrants can be absorbed by the economy as useful workers while others use social state funds for their stay in Germany or labor undercover.

In 2023 Germany agreed to support Ghana with € 149, 7 over the coming years. This raises the question of how much Germany took advantage of Ghana never having been their colonial master and German companies not exploiting Ghana really unlike other foreign countries. Do Germans only support Ghana to protect the country from more migrants appearing in Germany and how much of these funds end up in the pockets of politicians?

A successful country is not created by chance but by wisdom and strategies. The correct Constitution and state institution set the legal framework in which actors like politicians, judges, civil servants, business and common people, etc. interact to write a success story.

Ghanaian "intellectuals" argue Germany and Germans have no right to criticize Ghanaian politics but rather should allow Ghanaians to solve their own problems. This point seems to make sense but when digging deeper into the matter the question arises why should Germany solve Ghanaian problems as Germans are not responsible for these problems but rather suffer at the hands of Ghanaian politics and Ghanaians? This does not seem to make too much sense; it's not fair and never right.

Otherwise, Ghana should better send airplanes to Germany to take back their illegal immigrants. In that case, Germans have no reason to comment about Ghanaian politics. Germans are expecting flights from Ghana!