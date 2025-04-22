Decision to revoke Akonta Mining’s lease is politically motivated — NPP’s Bryan Buabeng

A former Presidential Staffer in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, Samuel Bryan Buabeng, has taken a swipe at the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, over the revocation of mining leases belonging to Akonta Mining.

Mr. Buabeng described the move as politically motivated, citing a similar incident in 2013 involving Hansol Mining, a company owned by NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

In a social media post on Tuesday, April 22, he claimed that Hansol Mining was attacked by National Security operatives, NDC foot soldiers, and government-backed looters who allegedly stole nine kilograms of gold and thousands of dollars, while destroying several properties.

“Clearly, Armah-Kofi Buah’s decision to revoke Akonta Mining’s lease is politically motivated.

“This isn’t the first. In 2013, another company owned by Chairman Wontumi, Hansol Mining, was attacked by National Security operatives, NDC foot soldiers, and government-backed looters, who stole nine kilograms of gold, thousands of dollars, seized pickup trucks, burned excavators, and destroyed other company property costing millions,” he wrote.

His comments follow the Minister’s directive for the immediate revocation of Akonta Mining Limited’s leases, citing the company’s alleged involvement in illegal mining and violent land encroachment in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, April 21, Mr. Buah alleged that Akonta Mining had used force to take over farmlands, disrupting the livelihoods of local farmers.

“Some interviews conducted with residents indicate that the modus operandi of Akonta Mining is to use force to enter and destroy even farmlands and produce of poor farmers in the area,” he said.

He disclosed that, based on intelligence, a joint operation led by the Ghana Police Service and the Forestry Commission was launched on Thursday, April 17, resulting in a raid on six illegal mining sites linked to the company in the forest reserve.

“The operation, which began at 5:00 a.m., lasted for over 12 hours and continued for three days. So far, 51 arrests have been made, including one Chinese national, 39 Ghanaians and four women,” the Minister revealed.

He added that authorities seized 30 excavators — five of which were impounded at the operation base — two pump-action guns, a single-barrel gun, two Toyota Hilux pickups, a Toyota RAV4, four motorbikes, and other mining equipment.

“In light of the overwhelming evidence, I have authorized the Minerals Commission to immediately revoke all leases held by Akonta Mining,” Mr. Buah declared.