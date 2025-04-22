ModernGhana logo
TV3 journalist Paa Kwesi Asare joins Bank of Ghana

  Tue, 22 Apr 2025
Business & Finance Paa Kwesi Asare
TUE, 22 APR 2025
Paa Kwesi Asare

Broadcast journalist Paa Kwesi Asare has transitioned from the media industry to public service, taking up a new role at the Bank of Ghana in the Communications Department.

Asare brings an illustrious career in journalism to a close. Over the years, he earned acclaim for his work across major news outlets including Citi FM, Joy FM, Starr FM, and TV3, becoming one of the country’s most respected voices in business reporting.

In his new position at the central bank, Asare is expected to contribute significantly to the institution’s public communication strategies.

His role will focus on enhancing stakeholder engagement, driving public education on monetary policy, and supporting the bank’s broader financial literacy agenda.

His move marks a notable career pivot, signaling a deepening connection between media expertise and national development efforts.

