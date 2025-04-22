ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Police reshuffle commanders in illegal mining hot spots

  Tue, 22 Apr 2025
Headlines Police reshuffle commanders in illegal mining hot spots
TUE, 22 APR 2025

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has begun a reshuffle of police commanders stationed in illegal mining (galamsey) hotspots, as the Ghana Police Service intensifies its crackdown on the destructive activity.

The move, which targets Divisional and District Commanders mainly in the Eastern South, Western, and Western North regions, is the first phase of what the IGP described as a broader exercise to inject new energy and accountability into the fight against galamsey.

“This reshuffle is part of a broader effort to ensure more effective policing in areas plagued by illegal mining,” a police statement noted, emphasizing that more changes are expected in the coming weeks.

Below is the full statement by the police

POLICE RESHUFFLE COMMANDERS IN GALAMSEY AREAS AS IT INTENSIFIES ITS WAR ON ILLEGAL MINING ACTIVITIES

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno in keeping with his promise to wage a relentless war on illegal mining activities (galamsey) has reshuffled Police commanders in galamsey prone areas.

This is said to be the first phase of the reshuffle exercise as many more are expected to follow to inject fresh energy in the fight against illegal mining activities in the country.

Police Commands affected include some Divisional and District Commanders mainly in the Eastern South, Western and Western North Police Regions.

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has made a major breakthrough in its war against illegal mining (galamsey).

A special four continuous days intelligence-led anti-galamsey operations which started on 17th April, 2025 within the Samreboi enclave in the Western Region has resulted in the arrest of 47 people for illegal mining activities along the Tano River and in the Aboi, Subri and Nimiri forests of the Western region.

The suspects comprises 39 Ghanaians and 8 Chinese as well as four (4) women.

Exhibits retrieved during the operation include; 1. Seventeen (17) escavators 2. One (1) bulldozer 3. Four (4) motorbikes 4. Two (2) Toyota Hilux vehicles 5. One (1) Rav4 vehicle 6. Four (4) pump action guns 7. One (1) single barrel gun 8. 54 live BB cartridges and 9. Eight (8) pumping machines All the suspects are in custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Bawku crisis: Military officers retrieve weapons from suspect in Binduri Bawku crisis: Military officers retrieve weapons from suspect in Binduri

59 minutes ago

Galamsey: Publish names of financiers of excavators – Ken Ashigbey tells President Mahama Galamsey: Publish names of financiers of excavators – Ken Ashigbey tells Preside...

1 hour ago

President Mahama to construct Nkawkaw-Obomeng road to spur economic growth President Mahama to construct Nkawkaw-Obomeng road to spur economic growth

1 hour ago

Lands Minister shed tears while detailing galamsey wreckage in Tano Nimri Forest Lands Minister shed tears while detailing galamsey wreckage in Tano Nimri Forest

1 hour ago

Galamsey allegations politically motivated — Akonta Mining Galamsey allegations politically motivated — Akonta Mining

1 hour ago

Police reshuffle commanders in illegal mining hot spots Police reshuffle commanders in illegal mining hot spots

1 hour ago

Suspected fish poisoning detected in Fumbisi-Weisi stream Suspected fish poisoning detected in Fumbisi-Weisi stream

1 hour ago

Akonta Mining use force to enter, destroy farmlands and produce of poor farmers — Lands Minister Akonta Mining use force to enter, destroy farmlands and produce of poor farmers ...

1 hour ago

We’re working hard to restore peace, bring the perpetrators to justice — Binduri MP on killings We’re working hard to restore peace, bring the perpetrators to justice — Binduri...

1 hour ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah I’ve directed Minerals Commission to revoke Akonta Mining leases — Lands Ministe...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line