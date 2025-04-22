Police reshuffle commanders in illegal mining hot spots

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has begun a reshuffle of police commanders stationed in illegal mining (galamsey) hotspots, as the Ghana Police Service intensifies its crackdown on the destructive activity.

The move, which targets Divisional and District Commanders mainly in the Eastern South, Western, and Western North regions, is the first phase of what the IGP described as a broader exercise to inject new energy and accountability into the fight against galamsey.

“This reshuffle is part of a broader effort to ensure more effective policing in areas plagued by illegal mining,” a police statement noted, emphasizing that more changes are expected in the coming weeks.

Below is the full statement by the police

POLICE RESHUFFLE COMMANDERS IN GALAMSEY AREAS AS IT INTENSIFIES ITS WAR ON ILLEGAL MINING ACTIVITIES

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno in keeping with his promise to wage a relentless war on illegal mining activities (galamsey) has reshuffled Police commanders in galamsey prone areas.

This is said to be the first phase of the reshuffle exercise as many more are expected to follow to inject fresh energy in the fight against illegal mining activities in the country.

Police Commands affected include some Divisional and District Commanders mainly in the Eastern South, Western and Western North Police Regions.

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has made a major breakthrough in its war against illegal mining (galamsey).

A special four continuous days intelligence-led anti-galamsey operations which started on 17th April, 2025 within the Samreboi enclave in the Western Region has resulted in the arrest of 47 people for illegal mining activities along the Tano River and in the Aboi, Subri and Nimiri forests of the Western region.

The suspects comprises 39 Ghanaians and 8 Chinese as well as four (4) women.

Exhibits retrieved during the operation include; 1. Seventeen (17) escavators 2. One (1) bulldozer 3. Four (4) motorbikes 4. Two (2) Toyota Hilux vehicles 5. One (1) Rav4 vehicle 6. Four (4) pump action guns 7. One (1) single barrel gun 8. 54 live BB cartridges and 9. Eight (8) pumping machines All the suspects are in custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.