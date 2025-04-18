Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh calls for forgiveness, peace and unity in Easter Message

As Christians across the country mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the 2024 Running Mate of the NPP has urged Ghanaians to use the Easter season as a time of deep reflection, healing, and reconciliation.

In a heartfelt Easter message, the former Energy Minister emphasised the spiritual significance of Christ’s sacrifice, describing it as “an act of love that redeemed a broken world and gave us all the hope of renewal.” He called on all citizens to reflect on the values symbolised by the cross—namely forgiveness, humility, and unity.

“Easter reminds us that before we are politicians, we are human; fallible, but redeemable,” Dr. Prempeh stated. “Let us rise above blame and bitterness, and choose the path of truth, compassion, and reconciliation.”

The Minister made a special appeal for peace in Bawku, where longstanding conflict continues to affect lives and communities. Acknowledging the pain of those affected, he called the situation a burden on the nation’s conscience and offered prayers for peace and healing—not only in Bawku but across Ghana.

“We remember especially our brothers and sisters in Bawku, whose pain during this conflict weighs heavily on our national conscience. We pray for peace, healing, and understanding in Bawku and across Ghana,” he said, adding that these hopes are anchored in the very values Christ died for—love, justice, and unity.

Dr. Prempeh concluded his message with a prayer for national renewal: “May this season bring renewal to our hearts, to our party, and to our nation.”

He wished all Ghanaians a Happy Easter, encouraging them to embrace the promise of resurrection as a call to rebuild bridges and work toward a more united and compassionate Ghana.

May this Season bring renewal to our hearts, to our party, and to our nation.

Happy Easter

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

