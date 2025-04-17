ModernGhana logo
"LI 2462 should be scrapped, not amended; no mining in forest reserves" — Sam George tells NDC

  Thu, 17 Apr 2025
Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has taken a firm stand against Ghana’s current mining legislation, calling for the complete abolition of Legislative Instrument (LI 2462), which allows mining in forest reserves.

Expressing grave concern about environmental degradation, Sam George rejected any form of mining in ecologically sensitive areas.

Speaking in an interview with Naa Dedei Tettey on Morning Starr, he stated, “I have made my personal opinion on the decision to amend the LI on mining and forest reserves. I hold the view that LI should be scrapped. It shouldn’t be amended.”

He added, “There must be absolutely no mining in river bodies or in forest reserves. There should be no room for any discretion taken by any political appointee.”

He also condemned illegal mining in the strongest terms, warning that no political allegiance should shield perpetrators from justice.

“Illegal mining in water bodies and forest reserves is a criminal act. I don’t care who is involved in it – whether they are NDC or NPP – deal with them, arrest them, jail them,” he declared.

His comments come at a time of growing public outcry from environmental groups and civil society organizations, many of whom feel let down by the President Mahama administration’s decision to amend the controversial LI rather than abolish it, as previously promised during the campaign.

