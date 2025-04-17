Water crisis hits parts of Accra as residents, businesses struggle to cope

Residents across some parts of the Greater Accra Region are voicing frustration over ongoing water supply challenges, which they say are disrupting daily life and driving up living costs—particularly for those running commercial ventures.

In areas like Leisure Street in Nungua, the impact has been severe. Food vendors and other small business owners report being forced to purchase water from private vendors at high prices.

“Taps can cease to flow for over one month. When the flow is restored, it is always unstable. We spend at least GHS 30 daily on purchasing water from elsewhere for our business, and it’s taking a heavy toll on the meagre profits we make,” said Patience Dugboe in an interview with Channel One News.

Throughout these communities, large water storage containers—gallons and drums—have become a common sight as residents scramble to store water whenever it becomes available. Some households have gone nearly a month without running water, leaving taps dry and unused.

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has attributed the erratic supply to a rationing program, citing limitations in the capacity of treatment plants to meet the water demands of Accra's growing population.

In central neighbourhoods like Tudu, the situation is equally dire. A retailer known as Auntie Becky shared her experience with the intermittent supply.

“I sell water, but there is an erratic supply of it. It flows once a month, and it is unable to fill the polytank to sell to others and for personal use. Meanwhile, at the end of the month, I have to pay water bills for water that does not flow,” she lamented.

The ripple effect of the shortage is also being felt by students living in hostels across affected zones, where daily routines have been upended by unreliable access to water.

A follow-up visit to some affected communities showed slight improvements in a few areas. While some zones are still experiencing acute shortages, others have seen partial restoration, although the flow remains inconsistent.

In Peace Bee, a community in Tema Community 25, residents continue to battle severe shortages. Vivian Kumordzie described the situation her household has faced for nearly three months.

“For about three months now, we have not had water at all. The last time we bought water from the big truck, it was GHS 1100, and it lasted for only three weeks,” she said, noting how even simple domestic chores have become burdensome.

Ghana Water Limited is urging residents to store water whenever it becomes available.

“Everybody must have storage. Some days, the water will flow; there are days the Ghana Water will turn the valve, but if you have enough storage, as long as the water is flowing, you will store water,” said Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, Communications Manager for GWL in Accra East.

