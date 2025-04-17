ModernGhana logo
“The fire in him is good for Kumasi” – NPP's John Darko backs Mayor King Zuba's zeal

  Thu, 17 Apr 2025
The Suame Member of Parliament, John Darko, has weighed in on the recent controversies surrounding the new Mayor of Kumasi, expressing support for his ambition to clean up the city, but urging moderation in his approach.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the MP commended the Mayor's determination to restore order and cleanliness to the Ashanti regional capital.

“Our city is in need of help – he mentioned that he wants to clean the city of Otumfuo. And I agree with him that our city needs to be cleaned up,” Darko said, adding “I think that it was out of overzealousness. I think that he will be spoken to. I don’t know him personally and I haven’t seen him, but I think that the fire in him is good for Kumasi.”

The Mayor, whose aggressive campaign to clear unauthorized structures and street hawkers has sparked both praise and criticism, came under fire after reports emerged of his alleged threats of using excessive force including flogging to clear the pavements and roadside of recalcitrant hawkers.

While condemning any form of brutality, the Suame legislator stressed the importance of firm law enforcement guided by the Assembly’s regulations.

“Yes, maybe we should advise him—flogging people is not the way to go—but we should enforce the Local Government Act and the bye-laws of the Assembly and make sure that he is able to deliver on his mandate,” Darko stated.

He also called for a non-partisan approach to urban management, urging Ghanaians to support mayors in carrying out their duties without political interference.

“Let’s depoliticize these things and allow the mayors to work, and bring some sanity into our cities,” he added.

The comments come amid heightened public debate over the new Mayor’s leadership style, with some residents praising his decisiveness, while others raise concerns over human rights abuses.

-Citinewsroom

