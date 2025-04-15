The Ghana I Dream Of

Reindorf Nana Kwadwo Oware at the Coronation of Wenchimanhene on 21st September 2024.

One day, I want to wake up in a Ghana where people do not hide behind partisan politics then FOOL!

I envision a Ghana where individuals do not accept appointments merely to enrich themselves, but to genuinely serve the nation.

I dream of a Ghana where those in leadership positions prioritize the betterment of the institutions they oversee rather than seeking to please those who appointed them.

I want to wake up to a Ghana where the rights of citizens are not abused by those with power and wealth.

I hope for a country where the affluent and politically connected cannot delay justice due to their influence and resources.

I long for a nation where the same urgency applied to prosecuting the poor is equally applied to the rich and well-connected.

I dream of a Ghana where the police are more than just traffic wardens—they actively protect properties and citizens.

I desire a society where I do not need to pay bribes to gain opportunities.

I want a country where all state services, such as acquiring passports, driver’s licenses, police reports, and company registrations, do not require middlemen.

I envision a Ghana where I don’t have to pay a bribe at the hospital just to receive care, especially when I am in dire need.

I want a Ghana where securing school admissions and hostel accommodations does not involve bribery.

I hope for a country where I don’t have to bribe police officers to fulfill their civil duties.

I dream of a nation where all state institutions function efficiently, ensuring that sub-standard products are neither imported nor manufactured in the country.

I envision a Ghana where consumers of electricity and water pay only for what they actually use.

I want a Ghana where workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) who engage in illegal connections are prosecuted to deter others from doing the same.

I desire a country where everyone pays the correct taxes and where those taxes are utilized effectively.

I dream of a nation where the youth and future generations feel a sense of hope.

I want a Ghana where we love and respect one another, regardless of tribe, ethnicity, race, or religion.

I envision a country where citizens cherish their nation more than any other place in the world.

I hope for a Ghana where the corruption rate is kept to a minimum.

I want a nation where power rests with the people, not just the president.

I long for a Ghana where people do not view politics as the surest path to wealth.

I dream of a Ghana where fraud is not perceived as a viable occupation.

I want a country that takes research seriously.

I envision a nation that prioritizes the safety of its citizens above all else.

We live in a society where engaging in partisan politics is often seen as a means to commit crimes and escape accountability.

It pains me to speak with fresh graduates who have lost all hope in this nation and may resort to theft at the slightest opportunity.

We engage in galamsey and other illegal activities that are detrimental to our lands, and this issue has been politicized for our selfish interests. Instead of seeking a holistic solution, we hide behind partisan politics, ultimately jeopardizing the future we claim to be building for the next generation.

We have allowed party financiers to participate in numerous illegal activities without considering the negative effects and harm they are causing to our nation, Ghana.

I hope that one day, Ghana will truly value its people.

A Proud Asante Traditionalist!