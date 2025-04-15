ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 15 Apr 2025 Feature Article

The Ghana I Dream Of

Reindorf Nana Kwadwo Oware at the Coronation of Wenchimanhene on 21st September 2024.Reindorf Nana Kwadwo Oware at the Coronation of Wenchimanhene on 21st September 2024.

One day, I want to wake up in a Ghana where people do not hide behind partisan politics then FOOL!

I envision a Ghana where individuals do not accept appointments merely to enrich themselves, but to genuinely serve the nation.

I dream of a Ghana where those in leadership positions prioritize the betterment of the institutions they oversee rather than seeking to please those who appointed them.

I want to wake up to a Ghana where the rights of citizens are not abused by those with power and wealth.

I hope for a country where the affluent and politically connected cannot delay justice due to their influence and resources.

I long for a nation where the same urgency applied to prosecuting the poor is equally applied to the rich and well-connected.

I dream of a Ghana where the police are more than just traffic wardens—they actively protect properties and citizens.

I desire a society where I do not need to pay bribes to gain opportunities.

I want a country where all state services, such as acquiring passports, driver’s licenses, police reports, and company registrations, do not require middlemen.

I envision a Ghana where I don’t have to pay a bribe at the hospital just to receive care, especially when I am in dire need.

I want a Ghana where securing school admissions and hostel accommodations does not involve bribery.

I hope for a country where I don’t have to bribe police officers to fulfill their civil duties.

I dream of a nation where all state institutions function efficiently, ensuring that sub-standard products are neither imported nor manufactured in the country.

I envision a Ghana where consumers of electricity and water pay only for what they actually use.

I want a Ghana where workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) who engage in illegal connections are prosecuted to deter others from doing the same.

I desire a country where everyone pays the correct taxes and where those taxes are utilized effectively.

I dream of a nation where the youth and future generations feel a sense of hope.

I want a Ghana where we love and respect one another, regardless of tribe, ethnicity, race, or religion.

I envision a country where citizens cherish their nation more than any other place in the world.

I hope for a Ghana where the corruption rate is kept to a minimum.

I want a nation where power rests with the people, not just the president.

I long for a Ghana where people do not view politics as the surest path to wealth.

I dream of a Ghana where fraud is not perceived as a viable occupation.

I want a country that takes research seriously.

I envision a nation that prioritizes the safety of its citizens above all else.

We live in a society where engaging in partisan politics is often seen as a means to commit crimes and escape accountability.

It pains me to speak with fresh graduates who have lost all hope in this nation and may resort to theft at the slightest opportunity.

We engage in galamsey and other illegal activities that are detrimental to our lands, and this issue has been politicized for our selfish interests. Instead of seeking a holistic solution, we hide behind partisan politics, ultimately jeopardizing the future we claim to be building for the next generation.

We have allowed party financiers to participate in numerous illegal activities without considering the negative effects and harm they are causing to our nation, Ghana.

I hope that one day, Ghana will truly value its people.

A Proud Asante Traditionalist!

Reindorf Oware
Reindorf Oware, © 2025

My love for humanity is top-notch and honesty is my hallmark.. More I am from Asante Mampong and married to a pretty and smart Ewe lady who happens to be my colleague.
I can speak Chinese but am not as fluent as before and fluent in English and Asante Twi. My favorite teams are Asante Kotoko and Liverpool FC and might add Bayern Munich because of Sadio Mané.
If you ask me: are you religious? I am not religious as a typical Ghanaian. I live my life based on Genesis 2 and Matthew 25.

I love listening to classical music while sipping on wine. I don't know how to sing and dance.
I have never been too serious about life. Because I live my life daily and make good use of every day.

I hate any form of discrimination and love humanity and honest and sincere people.Column: Reindorf Oware

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

More from this author (21)

More

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Asaana (also known as Aliha or Liha) is anon-alcoholic, caramelized corn drink made from fermented corn and caramelized sugar Sam George assures probe of 22 pupils hospitalised in Prampram over suspected As...

37 minutes ago

“Next four years under President will be golden age of development — Local Government Minister assures “Next four years under President will be golden age of development" — Local Gove...

51 minutes ago

IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fourth review of extended US$370 million credit facility with Ghana IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fourth review of extended US$370 million cr...

51 minutes ago

traditional leaders, priestesses clad in red stormed the premises of TMA, singing traditional war songs, pouring libation and breaking eggs to invoke the spirits of their ancestors 'Our gods have told us President Mahama wants to appoint non-indigene as Tema MC...

51 minutes ago

Energy sector fiscal risks remain, but we’ve moved to contain them - Ato Forson Energy sector fiscal risks remain, but we’ve moved to contain them - Ato Forson

51 minutes ago

Minister of Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson IMF backs Ato Forson’s claims when he said mining including galamsey drove Ghana...

3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Dr. Rashid Tanko GoldBod will ensure Ghanaians benefit from the fruit of their labour — Dr Rashid...

3 hours ago

Dr. Rashid Tanko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications NPP regularized galamsey; some officials were involved — Dr Rashid Tanko

3 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh Numerous scandals will plague Mahama’s administration in 2026 — Annoh Dompreh

3 hours ago

2024 Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye River guards not new; NDC should introduce something new to fight galamsey — Mir...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line