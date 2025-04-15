NGOs call on Europe to act as Sudan war hits grim two-year mark

The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed tens of thousands, uprooted more than 13 million and created what has been described as "the biggest humanitarian crisis ever recorded". As the catastrophe unfolds, NGOs say that Europe needs to step up its intervention on both a political and humanitarian level.

On the second anniversary of the conflict in Sudan, NGOs like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are calling on EU leaders to show leadership to tackle the violations reported.

This comes as the United Kingdom is set to host a summit on the crisis in London on Tuesday with France, Germany and the European Commission.

The war between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (known as Hemedti), erupted in April 2023.

The rivals had previously joined forces to oust former leader long-time leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019 but clashed over the transition to democratic rule.

Two years of war have provoked the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and reports of famine and disease across the country of 50 million people.

The United Nations has accused both sides of war crimes, including indiscriminately targeting civilians and deliberately shelling residential areas and medical facilities. It has called out the RSF in particular for ethnic cleansing, systematic sexual violence and widespread looting, especially in Darfur.

Accountability

HRW's EU Director Philippe Dam told RFI that the European Union has leverage to act on many levels in the conflict, and should act.

"The EU should call out crimes by all parties on civilians, increase aid for victims, mobilise efforts for accountability and protection of civilians," he insists.

"I don't think there is a lack of emotions in relation to the ongoing conflict in Sudan in Europe. But there is clearly a lack of political will to engage political and diplomatic capital to address it," he said.

"It's very shocking that there have been so few sanctions and not at the much highest level against warring parties committing crimes in Sudan. It's also disappointing to see that the EU hasn't played a leading role, to really push and mobilise for an international and regional response to the need to protect civilians."

Conflict in new phase?

The conflict is entering a new and equally dangerous phase, according to Cameron Hudson, Senior Fellow at the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

When the Sudanese army forces reclaimed control over the presidential palace in central Khartoum late March, dislodging the RSF militia, they claimed a major new tactical and strategic victory that could signal a new phase of the war, Hudson wrote.

"With the army now on the verge of reclaiming the entirety of the capital and pushing the RSF back into their stronghold of Darfur, conditions could emerge for millions of displaced Sudanese to return home and avert impending famine conditions that are gripping nearly one-third of the country," according to Hudson.

"This shift in momentum is also the first opportunity for the [US President Donald] Trump administration to use its leverage with regional and Gulf state allies to help press for a ceasefire."

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in the country continue to worsen with more than 30 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and 13 million people displaced from their homes.

"With this victory comes new pressure on the army to create the conditions necessary for the alleviation of humanitarian suffering and the return of the millions of Khartoumites who remain displaced across the country and the wider region," Hudson added.

For Shewit Woldemichael, the Crisis Group's Senior Analyst for Sudan, retaking Khartoum could not end the war.

"Pushing into the RSF home turf in Darfur risks plunging Sudan into another protracted stalemate", she wrote. "The RSF could prove more difficult to defeat there, especially if its chief backer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), continues to provide support."

Woldemichael argues that this could enable the RSF to regroup and even launch new offensives in time, or, worse, prolonged instability on that front could spread along the border into Chad, turning a national war into a regional one.

The other possibility is that "Sudan becomes irrevocably divided, with each side entrenching itself in zones of influence".

According to Crisis Group's recent report, entitled Two Years On, Sudan's War is Spreading, even if the Sudanese army recaptured Khartoum, "the conflict is escalating and likely to expand in scope, unless diplomats make a concerted push for peace talks".

Sexual violence as weapon of war

According to the latest Amnesty International report, the RSF has inflicted widespread sexual violence on women and girls to humiliate, assert control and displace communities across the country.

The report, entitled They raped all of us: Sexual violence against women and girls in Sudan, documents RSF soldiers raping or gang-raping women and girls as young as 15, plus other forms of sexual violence, in four Sudanese states between April 2023 and October 2024.

HRW says the EU needs to step up sanctions and demand accountability for crimes, from Sudanese fighters but also from their allies, as it is very largely documented that the United Arab Emirates, for instance, is one of the countries providing weapons to the RSF.

Crisis Group has been urging for a return to diplomacy and talks between all parties, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and the African Union.

The alternative would be "hellish", it adds.

"After months or even years of conflict, fragmentation and suffering for Sudanese people who are already in a desperate situation," all is at risk of spreading to Sudan's neighbours, the group warns.

"Global humanitarian efforts to respond to large-scale food insecurity should remain a priority, especially given the severe reduction of US aid," the NGO concludes.

The EU Commission last week announced €282.5 million in humanitarian aid to address the needs of the most vulnerable people in Chad, Sudan and neighbouring countries.