April 18 and April 21 declared as public holidays for Easter

  Mon, 14 Apr 2025
MON, 14 APR 2025

The Ministry of the Interior has officially declared Friday, April 18, 2025, and Monday, April 21, 2025, as statutory public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

In a public notice issued on Monday, April 14, 2025, the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, called on all Ghanaians to observe the holidays nationwide.

The announcement reaffirms the government’s annual recognition of Easter, a significant Christian celebration commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Good Friday and Easter Monday are traditionally observed with church services, family gatherings, and various communal activities across the country.

With the Easter holidays approaching, the Minister encouraged the public to mark the days peacefully and in accordance with the law.

“Friday, 18th April 2025, and Monday, 21st April 2025, which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement read.

Security agencies are expected to be on high alert to ensure safety and order during the long weekend, while transport services anticipate increased movement across regions as many people travel to celebrate with loved ones.

Read The Statement Below:
The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 18thApril 2025, and Monday, 21st April 2025, which mark Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively, are Statutory Public Holidays and should be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed
MUNTAKA MOHAMMED–MUBARAK (MP)
MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR
Issued this day, 14th April, 2025

