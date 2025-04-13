ModernGhana logo
Annual $400 million imports of chicken is a shame — Mahama

  Sun, 13 Apr 2025
Ghana imports nearly $400 million worth of chicken every year, President John Dramani Mahama has said.

The President said the imports ought to be a source of shame for all Ghanaians, reiterating plans to support 54 individuals to produce four million birds that would amount to 10,000 metric tons of chicken.

President Mahama stressed his government commitment to advancing livestock development to improve cattle production and small ruminants, including goats and sheep, and improving access to high-quality breeds alongside.

The President made this known when he launched the government's Feed Ghana Programme, a flagship initiative in Techiman in the Bono East Region.

He said the livestock production component of the programme would also focus on agro production enclaves and infrastructure.

That involves the execution of  irrigation systems, improved road infrastructure, provision of power supply, and establishment of warehousing facilities that would attract private investment.

The President said that the programme would further enhance the production and processing of agricultural produce.

President Mahama presented maize seeds, fertilizers, a Kia truck, and tractors to some institutions including the Ghana Prisons Service, National Service Authority to spearhead the implementation of the programme.

He called for unity and shared commitment in transforming the nation's agriculture, as a driver of national growth and prosperity, saying the Feed Ghana Programme presented a proactive initiative rather than just a policy.

Admitting some challenges in the sector, the President said he was highly optimistic that the implementation of the programme would achieve successes, and called on farmers, agribusinesses, financial institutions, and development partners to join forces for the programme to achieve desirable outcomes.

The programme aims to implement strategic measures to increase food production, promote the adoption of modern farming techniques, improve infrastructure, and establish agro-industrial zones across Ghana.

President Mahama said key interventions within the Feed Ghana Programme include smart agriculture involving establishment of farmers' service centres nationwide.

The centres will provide essential services such as mechanization, quality inputs, financial support, market access, primary processing and training for farmers.

President Mahama announced the creation of farm banks or land banks in designated irrigable zones to support young agri-entrepreneurs and contribute to the enhancement of national food production.

He said the second component of the programme, grains and legumes development would also focused on increasing the production of maize, rice, soya beans, and sorghum for consumption, agro-processing, and export.

The third component, which is vegetable development project or ‘Yeredua’ aimed at reducing imports from neighbouring countries by promoting the cultivation of vegetables locally.

President Mahama highlighted the importance of investing in controlled environmental farming, such as greenhouse technologies, urban and peri-urban agriculture, and promoting schools to grow their own vegetables through backyard gardening.

The fourth component of the initiative will focus on promoting institutional farming to empower households and communities to cultivate vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, and garden eggs to enhance self-sufficiency.

It will also extend support to institutions such as Senior High Schools to access lands to engage in crop production and livestock farming.

The fifth component of the programme involves the revitalization of the poultry industry, known as the “Nkoko Nketenkete” project.

GNA

