The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana) have begun working together to identify ways to leverage their strengths in advocating for the swift passage of the National Small Arms Bill 2023.

“This initiative aims to enhance advocacy efforts and urge the government to accelerate the bill's passage, which is long overdue,” stated Mr. Francis Ameyibor, WAANSA Ghana/UNDP Saving Lives Entity Fund Project Coordinator, during a meeting with the NCCE in Accra.

Ghana is part of the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund, a United Nations funding initiative designed to support member states in addressing armed violence and the illicit trade of small arms and light weapons. The SALIENT Fund Project operates under the UN Peacebuilding Fund, which focuses on a comprehensive approach to promoting sustainable security and development.

The SALIENT initiative addresses the complex issues surrounding the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons while tackling the root causes of armed violence. The project is led by the UN Resident Coordinator and involves collaboration among UN Agencies (UNDP and UNODC), the government of Ghana, the National Commission for Small Arms, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, and WAANSA Ghana, a civil society advocacy group focused on small arms and security. The goal is to integrate small arms control into broader development frameworks.

Mr. Ameyibor emphasized the importance of governance bodies and civil society advocacy groups working together to achieve their goals and highlighted the critical role of the bill in promoting national peace and security. “WAANSA Ghana has been a leading advocate for effective small arms control and disarmament in Ghana and the West African sub-region. We recognize that the proliferation of small arms and light weapons is a complex issue requiring a multifaceted approach that includes governments, civil society, and international partners. Therefore, it's vital for the NCCE to join us in calling on the government to pass the bill,” he noted.

Furthermore, Mr. Ameyibor explained that WAANSA Ghana plays a crucial role in implementing the SALIENT Project, focusing specifically on lobbying for the passage of the National Arms Commission Bill 2023. “This bill is essential for managing the small arms sector in Ghana, ensuring that the country aligns with international best practices. WAANSA Ghana has also identified key state and non-state actors for advocacy and lobbying on legal reforms related to small arms and light weapons,” he added.

He stressed that by fulfilling its specific role in the SALIENT Project, WAANSA Ghana will significantly contribute to efforts to combat small arms proliferation and promote peace and stability in Ghana and the West African sub-region. “We must engage strategic partners such as the NCCE to unite our advocacy efforts for the swift passage of the bill,” Mr. Ameyibor said.

Mr. Samuel Asare Akuamoah, Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations, reiterated the need for organizations working in the national interest to leverage their collective strengths. “By pooling resources and expertise, the NCCE and WAANSA Ghana can amplify their advocacy efforts and more effectively urge for the bill's passage,” he stated, emphasizing that their joint advocacy efforts aim to prompt the government to address the pressing issue of small arms proliferation in Ghana.

Mr. Akuamoah noted that the ultimate objective of their collaboration is to contribute to national peace and security by effectively regulating small arms and light weapons.

The NCCE was represented by Deputy Chairman for General Services, Mr. Victor Brobbey; Commission Secretary, Mrs. Lucille Hewlett Annan; Director of Programs, Dr. Imurana Mohammed; Director of Human Resources, Peace Kondo; Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Ms. Rita Amparbin; and representatives from the Research and Gender Department, Flora Mudey and Michael Amponsah.

The WAANSA Ghana team included Mr. Ameyibor, Mrs. Theodora Williams Ani, Mrs. Beatrice Baden, Ms. Eunice Maasodong, as well as representatives from the UNDP.