Akufo-Addo govt employed 12,000 people after December 7— Rashid Pelpuo

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
​Minister for Employment, Jobs, and Labour Relations, Rashid Pelpuo, has disclosed that the previous Akufo-Addo administration quickly employed approximately 12,000 people into the public sector shortly after losing the 2024 general elections.

He revealed that President John Dramani Mahama has established a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding these recruitments, particularly amid claims of unfair dismissals.

The committee's mandate includes examining the timing, processes, and motivations behind the appointments made during the transition period. The outcome of the investigation is expected to clarify whether due process was followed and whether the move was politically motivated.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV's The Point of View with Bernard Avle, Mr. Pelpuo stated:

“The President has set up a committee to investigate all the people who are complaining of being sacked unfairly. I'm a co-chairman of that committee. We're working very hard to get them a response.

In that space of time, after they lost the 2024 elections, they [Akufo-Addo administration] employed 12,000 people within a week or two in all sectors. We're now investigating it, and our results will come out soon.”

Pelpuo reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and fairness in public sector employment, noting that the findings of the committee will guide any necessary actions.

—citinewsroom

