ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NAGRAT constitution has become a tool for cartelism — Concerned members cry out

  Thu, 10 Apr 2025
Education NAGRAT constitution has become a tool for cartelism — Concerned members cry out
THU, 10 APR 2025

A group of concerned members within the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is raising serious concerns over what they describe as cartel-like operations within the association’s leadership.

In a strongly worded statement circulating online, the group accused the leadership of NAGRAT of using the constitution to shield themselves from electoral competition while sidelining ordinary members.

“The operations of the leadership of NAGRAT have become extremely concerning,” the statement reads. “The cartel of leaders that has been formed from the supposed constitution is so manifest that no critically minded member should gloss over.”

According to the concerned members, recent amendments to the NAGRAT constitution have made it almost impossible for ordinary members — and even school representatives — to contest for leadership positions within the union.

“It is very obvious that the major objective of the new constitution is to insulate elected officers against competitive elections and alienate majority of NAGRAT members from the democratic process,” they claimed.

They argue that the introduction of circuit representatives has further complicated matters, as it bars school representatives from contesting zonal elections.

“Not only are ordinary members debarred from contesting but even school representatives are also debarred from contesting zonal elections. Is this not intriguing?” they questioned.

The statement also criticized members for their silence and lack of critical engagement, especially after the zonal chairman posted the amended constitution on the Bolgatanga Zone WhatsApp platform.

“Typical of NAGRAT members, nobody has commented on it and most likely majority have not even opened the document,” they noted.

The concerned members are calling for transparency, accountability, and the active involvement of all members in shaping the future of NAGRAT.

-mynewsgh

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE Concerned NDC elders at Atiwa East oppose naming of party chairman as DCE

6 hours ago

Suspicious flight claims: Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother any day — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Suspicious flight claims: 'Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother ...

6 hours ago

Rev. Ntim Fordjour will never walk alone – Afenyo-Markin on blocking of NIB arrest 'Rev. Ntim Fordjour will never walk alone' – Afenyo-Markin on blocking of NIB ar...

7 hours ago

Over ten cars damaged, several injured in accident on Circle Ringway stretch Over ten cars damaged, several injured in accident on Circle Ringway stretch

7 hours ago

Upper West Regional Chief Imam gives Minister 72 hour ultimatum to retract, apologise over derogatory remarks about Muslims Upper West Regional Chief Imam gives Minister 72 hour ultimatum to retract, apol...

7 hours ago

China vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as trade war with U.S. escalates China vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as trade war with U.S. escalates

8 hours ago

Several injured in accident at Circle Several injured in accident at Circle

8 hours ago

Akufo-Addo govt acquisition of Airtel Tigo with debt portfolio of $400 million disingenuous, unpatriotic– Sam George Akufo-Addo govt acquisition of Airtel Tigo with debt portfolio of $400 million d...

9 hours ago

Pilot of One Million Coders programme to be launched on April 16 — Sam George Pilot of One Million Coders programme to be launched on April 16 — Sam George

9 hours ago

Telcos with poor quality of service to face stiff fines — Sam George Telcos with poor quality of service to face stiff fines — Sam George

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line