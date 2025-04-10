NAGRAT constitution has become a tool for cartelism — Concerned members cry out

A group of concerned members within the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is raising serious concerns over what they describe as cartel-like operations within the association’s leadership.

In a strongly worded statement circulating online, the group accused the leadership of NAGRAT of using the constitution to shield themselves from electoral competition while sidelining ordinary members.

“The operations of the leadership of NAGRAT have become extremely concerning,” the statement reads. “The cartel of leaders that has been formed from the supposed constitution is so manifest that no critically minded member should gloss over.”

According to the concerned members, recent amendments to the NAGRAT constitution have made it almost impossible for ordinary members — and even school representatives — to contest for leadership positions within the union.

“It is very obvious that the major objective of the new constitution is to insulate elected officers against competitive elections and alienate majority of NAGRAT members from the democratic process,” they claimed.

They argue that the introduction of circuit representatives has further complicated matters, as it bars school representatives from contesting zonal elections.

“Not only are ordinary members debarred from contesting but even school representatives are also debarred from contesting zonal elections. Is this not intriguing?” they questioned.

The statement also criticized members for their silence and lack of critical engagement, especially after the zonal chairman posted the amended constitution on the Bolgatanga Zone WhatsApp platform.

“Typical of NAGRAT members, nobody has commented on it and most likely majority have not even opened the document,” they noted.

The concerned members are calling for transparency, accountability, and the active involvement of all members in shaping the future of NAGRAT.

-mynewsgh