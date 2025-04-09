Suspicious flight claims: 'Felix Kwakye is not a liar, I will defend my brother any day' — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Former Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has jumped to the defence of Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye-Ofosu following the controversy surrounding allegations of suspicious flights at Kotoka International Airport.

His comments follow the allegations raised by Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour that two suspicious flights allegedly linked to drug trafficking and money laundering landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

While government officials deny any wrongdoing, critics have accused the administration of attempting a cover-up.

In a statement of solidarity, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah emphasized that Kwakye-Ofosu did not fabricate the controversial information but was merely relaying a briefing that later turned out to be inaccurate.

“Look at this Air Med matter… I don’t think he cooked up that story. I believe it was a brief he was given. I will defend my brother Felix any day that he is not a liar, and that he is coming to sit there and lie. It is the information that he was given, and he has put out that information and that information is not correct,” Oppong Nkrumah said.

Acknowledging the delicate nature of the issue, Oppong Nkrumah noted that Kwakye-Ofosu, as a government spokesperson, is in a challenging position where miscommunication is all too easy.

“How would he know? You are only a government spokesperson, so you will mouth these words and then people will say this guy is a liar. Felix is doing a very difficult job, I wish him well,” he emphasised.

In a Facebook post on Sunday April 6, Ofosu explained that the Air Med Aircraft landed due to damaged tyres on its landing gear.

He indicated that Engineers were flown in on a separate aircraft to repair the damage, which accounted for the three-day stay at the airport.

“These pictures show engineers fixing damaged tyres on the landing gear of the Air Med Aircraft at the Kotoka International Airport. The damaged parts and engineers were brought in by a different aircraft, reason why it stayed here for three days. Don’t let anyone lie to you,” he stated.

He also provided clarity on the Cavok flight, noting that security officials inspected the aircraft upon arrival and confirmed its cargo consisted of oil drills and oil stored in jerrycans.

“This is actual footage of the inspection of the Cavok flight by security officials at the Kotoka International Airport on arrival which shows it carried a cargo of oil drills and oil in jerrycans. Don’t let anyone lie to you and shift the goal post when pressed for evidence,” Kwakye Ofosu added.

The spokesperson urged the public to disregard misinformation and assured transparency in addressing concerns related to the airport’s operations.